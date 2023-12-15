The Texas Tech Red Raiders are preparing to face the California Golden Bears in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday night in Shreveport, Louisiana. But as they have been getting ready for their bowl game, they have been busy on the recruiting trail. The transfer portal opened on December 4, and the Red Raiders have been on fire adding ten players so far. Currently, they have the #14 transfer class and could still add to that. With that said, let's take a look at who will be wearing the scarlet and black.
Advertisement
Texas Tech commits
Cameran Brown. Dual-threat quarterback, University of West Georgia. Not ranked by Rivals Transfer portal.
Former University of West Georgia quarterback Cameran Brown committed to the Red Raiders on December 7, taking a preferred walk-on offer. Last season, he was the Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Year after passing for 914 yards and ten touchdowns while also rushing for 475 yards and six touchdowns. Brown chose the Red Raiders over offers from Alabama A&M, Arkansas Pine-Bluff, North Texas, Samford, and Southeastern Louisiana.
Jack Burgess. Junior punter, Weber State. Not ranked by Rivals Transfer Portal.
The Red Raiders got a commitment from former Weber State junior punter Jack Burgess on December 10. He is from Australia and finished second in the nation with an average of 47,2 yards per punt in 2023. Burgess was named to the FCS Football Central All-American Second Team.
Davion Carter. Junior offensive lineman, Memphis. 5.8 four-star OL and #25 nationally in Rivals Transfer Portal Rankings.
The Red Raiders reeled in their highest recruit in the transfer portal when they received a commitment from former Memphis Tiger Davion Carter on December 14. He chose Texas Tech over offers from Boston College and Michigan State. Carter started 11 games at right guard for the Tigers in 2023.
Jalin Conyers. Junior tight end, Arizona State. He is rated as a 5.6 three-star and #145 nationally in Rivals Transfer Portal Rankings.
Former Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers committed to Texas Tech on December 10. He was rated a four-star prospect and was #250 nationally in 2020. Conyers began his college career at Oklahoma before joining the Sun Devils. He chose the Red Raiders over Georgia, Oklahoma, and Utah.
Devynn Cromwell. Junior defensive back, University of Guelph (Canada). Not ranked by Rivals Transfer Portal.
Devynn Cromwell, a junior defensive back from the University of Guelph in Canada, committed to Texas Tech on December 13. He chose the Red Raiders over fellow Big 12 conference member West Virginia, where he also took an official visit. In nine games for the Gryphons this season, he finished with 21 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one recovery.
Caleb Douglas. Wide receiver, Florida. Not ranked by Rivals Transfer Portal.
Former Florida Gators sophomore wide receiver Caleb Douglas committed to the Red Raiders on December 13. He was rated a 5.7 three-star recruit out of Missouri City (Hightower HS) in 2022. Douglas appeared in five games this season due to a season-ending injury leg injury and had 11 receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown.
J'Marion Gooch. Offensive tackle, Garden City Community College. Not ranked by Rivals Transfer Portal.
Garden City Community College offensive tackle J'Marion Gooch committed to the Red Raiders on December 12 as a preferred walk-on. He earned All Kansas Jayhawk Community Conference honorable mention honors after the 2023 season. Gooch chose Texas Tech over offers from Austin Peay, Incarnate Word, Louisiana, South Dakota, and UMass.
Jovon Jackson. Junior defensive back, Fairmont State. Not ranked by Rivals Transfer Portal.
Jovan Jackson committed to Texas Tech on December 9. The former Fairmont State DB chose the Red Raiders over Arkansas State, Eastern Kentucky, Norfolk State, Temple, Tennessee-Martin, Towson, and Youngstown State offers. In 11 games for the Falcons this season, he finished with 84 tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception.
Vinny Sciury. Junior offensive tackle, Toledo. Rated as a 5.7 three-star OL and #108 nationally.
Former Toledo junior offensive tackle Vinny Scuiry committed to the Red Raiders on December 13. He chose Texas Tech over Auburn, which he was supposed to visit officially this weekend. Sciury appeared in 13 games for the Rockets this season.