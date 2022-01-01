The Red Raider End of Year Review - 2021 Edition
January 13
A Mac McClung three-pointer with three seconds remaining would cap off a, 79-77, victory over the No.4 Longhorns last season. Texas was undefeated in Big 12 play (4-0) before the Red Raiders rolled into Austin and pulled off the upset.
January 17
The Lady Raiders would knock off No. 21 Texas, 74-66, in Lubbock. Texas Tech was led by Vivian Grey’s 24 points and 13 rebounds in the contest.
February 1
Terrance Shannon Jr. scored all 15 of his points in the second half to knock off No. 9 Oklahoma, 57-52. Oklahoma had won five straight games and had three consecutive wins over top 10 teams before heading to Lubbock.
February 27
The Red Raiders had five players score in double figures on way to a, 68-59, victory to complete the regular season sweep over Texas. Mac McClung led the way with 16 points, and Terrance Shannon Jr. added 11 points in the contest.
March 13
Ruth Usoro won a gold medal in the triple jump at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship with a long of 46 feet and 7.5 inches.
March 14
Texas Tech Basketball earned the No. 6 seed in the South Regional and advanced to their third consecutive NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders entered the tournament with a 17-10 record and were 9-8 in Big 12 play.
March 19
Texas Tech defeated the No. 11 seed Utah State, 65-53, to advance past the Round of 64 for the third year in a row. Four Red Raiders scored in double digits and McClung led the team with 16 points in his first career NCAA Tournament game.
April 1
Chris Beard leaves for the University of Texas.
April 6
Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt named Mark Adams as the 18th head coach in Texas Tech school history. Adams was promoted from his role as associate head coach and had coached the Red Raiders for 7 of the past 8 seasons before taking over the helm.
May 13
Texas Tech officially opens the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center. The state of the art $32.2 million dollar facility is the now the home of the Red Raider men’s and women's basketball teams.
May 16
Texas Tech Track and Field wrapped up the Big 12 Outdoor Championship with a third-place finish for the women and fifth-place finish for the men. Ruth Usoro won gold and broke the Big 12 record in the triple jump with a 46 feet and 1.5 inch mark. Courtney Lindsey would take home gold, finishing first in the 100m with a time of 10.252. Gabe Oladipo also won gold in the discuss with a throw of 187 feet.
May 19
The Texas Tech Men’s golf team would win the NCAA Albuquerque Regional to advance to the 2021 NCAA Golf Championship. The Red Raiders would shoot 26 under par as a team to win their second Regional Championship in school history.
June 6
Texas Tech baseball swept through the NCAA Lubbock Regional by beating Army, 6-3, and North Carolina, 7-2. The Red Raiders defeated UCLA, 8-2, to complete the sweep and advance to their third straight Super Regional and fifth appearance in school history.
June 12
Ruth Usoro won another gold at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship in the triple jump with a long of 46 feet and 6.75 inches.
September 18
Texas Tech beat Florida International, 54-21, to give the Red Raiders a perfect 3-0 start, and their first undefeated non-conference schedule since 2017. Tyler Shough would lead the way for the Red Raiders on offense with 399 yards passing and four touchdowns.
October 10
Board of Regents member Dustin R. Womble announced the largest donation to the athletics department in Texas Tech history. The $20 million dollar gift is set to fund construction on a new football training facility.
October 25
Matt Wells was fired from his position as head coach following a tough, 25-24, loss to Kansas State. The Red Raiders were 5-3 overall but 2-3 in Big 12 play when Wells was released. Sonny Cumbie was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
November 8
Kirby Hocutt announced that Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire would be the next head football coach at Texas Tech. McGuire was also the outside linebackers coach and previously coached defensive ends and tight ends for the Bears before accepting the lead role for the Red Raiders.
November 13
Texas Tech knocked off Iowa State, 41-38, on a 62-yard field goal from Jonathan Garibay as time expired. The win would secure the Red Raider’s bowl eligibility for the first time since 2017. Donovan Smith led the way in his first career start and was 25-of-32 passing for 322 yards and 3 touchdowns and added another 50 yards on the ground.
November 15
The dynasty continued as the Texas Tech Meat Judging Team would win their third straight national championship and the 16th title in program history.
November 20
Fearless Champion makes his final ride at Jones AT&T Stadium in the, 23-0, loss to Oklahoma State. Over the past 10 years, Fearless made over 2,604 appearances and traveled over 150,000 miles with 10 different Masked Riders.
November 30
After being named the offensive coordinator on Joey McGuire’s staff, Sonny Cumbie would go on to accept the head coaching position at Louisiana Tech University.
December 2
Board of Regents member and former football letterman Cody Campbell donated $25 million for the South endzone construction project at Jones AT&T Stadium. It was also announced that the field would be renamed “Cody Campbell Field.”
December 5
Zach Kittley accepted the offer to return to Lubbock and fill the vacant role as offensive coordinator on McGuire’s staff. Kittley’s offense at Western Kentucky was second in total yards, averaging 535.3 yards per contest, and they led the nation in passing with 433.7 yards per game.
December 7
Texas Tech would pick up a, 57-52, overtime win against the No. 13 ranked Tennessee Volunteers in the Jimmy V. Classic at Madison Square Garden. Terrance Shannon Jr. would lead the Red Raiders with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the defense held UT to a season low 52 points scored.
December 8
McGuire hired Oregon defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter for the same position on Texas Tech’s staff. DeRuyter’s defense was ranked 72nd in total yards allowed this season, giving up 385.6 yards per game. The Ducks were also 54th in run defense, allowing 144.1 rushing yards per game and 75th in scoring defense, giving up 27 points per game.
December 15
McGuire announced the signing of 19 athletes who submitted their National Letters of Intent to play football for the Red Raiders. McGuire added 16 players from the high school level and three mid-year college transfers. Texas Tech had the 39th ranked recruiting class in the country according to Rivals.
December 28
The Red Raiders showed up and showed out at the Liberty Bowl on way to a, 34-7, victory over Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. It was the first bowl win for Texas Tech since the Holiday Bowl in 2013. Donovan Smith was named the offensive MVP and had 252 yards and a touchdown through the air and added another 30 yards rushing. Tyree Wilson was the defensive MVP and had four total tackles with two sacks and one pass breakup.