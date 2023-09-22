Welcome to this week's edition of The Recruiting Six-Pack. The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-2) are coming off their first win of the 2023 season, as they defeated Tarleton State 41-3 at The Jones last Saturday night. They now prepare to open Big 12 conference play this weekend when they travel to Morgantown to face the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1), who are coming off a 17-6 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Backyard Brawl. Back to the Saturday, the Red Raiders had some recruits on hand to take in the game. With that said, let's take a look at what is going on with Red Raider recruiting.
Red Raider commits
Tristian Gentry. 2025 wide receiver, Stephenville, TX. (Stephenville HS). Not ranked by Rivals.
The Red Raiders offered Tristian Gentry over the summer in June. The offer was his first. On Tuesday afternoon, he committed to Texas Tech, becoming the first member of their 2025 recruiting class. Gentry was in Lubbock two weeks ago for the Oregon game and is now a Red Raider.
Darius Washington. 2024 Weakside defensive end, Mansfield, TX. (Lake Ridge HS). Not ranked by Rivals.
Darius Washington picked up his first offer from the Red Raiders on Tuesday. He also plays basketball for the Eagles and stood out at the Rivals Combine Series camp in Dallas last May. With his first offer in hand, I expect a few more to head his way.
Deondrae "Tiger" Riden. 2025 running back, DeSoto, TX. (DeSoto HS). 5.9, #68 nationally, #5 RB, and #12 in Texas.
Tiger Riden has over 30 offers and was offered by the Red Raiders in May 2022. On Thursday, he named his top ten schools. Those include Texas Tech, Baylor, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, SMU, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC. Last season, he rushed for 1,339 yards and 18 touchdowns and helped lead the Eagles to the Class 6A Division II state championship.
Jackson Christian. 2025 offensive tackle, Port Neches, TX. (Port Neches Groves HS). Not ranked by Rivals.
Jackson Christian picked up an offer from Texas Tech on September 18 and is now sitting at six offers. Those include North Texas, SMU, Texas, Texas State, and UTSA. Christian was part of an Indians team that made it to the Class 5A Division II state championship game last season.
Mason Posa. 2025 outside linebacker, Albuquerque, NM. (LA Cueva HS). Not ranked by Rivals.
The Red Raiders offered Mason Posa on September 16, and the OLB from The Land of Enchantment has 11 offers. Those include Arizona State, California, Duke, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin. On the season, Posa has 35 tackles, five for a loss, one sack, and two fumble recoveries for the Bears.
Sheldon Rice. 2025 strongside defensive end, Richmond, TX. (Fulshear HS). Not ranked by Rivals.
The Red Raiders offered Sheldon Rice on September 15, which was his first. He also plays basketball and runs track for the Chargers. Rice was in Boulder last weekend for the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams showdown.