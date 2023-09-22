Stephenville WR Tristian Gentry (Kimmie McKinney Photography)

Welcome to this week's edition of The Recruiting Six-Pack. The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-2) are coming off their first win of the 2023 season, as they defeated Tarleton State 41-3 at The Jones last Saturday night. They now prepare to open Big 12 conference play this weekend when they travel to Morgantown to face the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1), who are coming off a 17-6 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Backyard Brawl. Back to the Saturday, the Red Raiders had some recruits on hand to take in the game. With that said, let's take a look at what is going on with Red Raider recruiting.

Red Raider commits

Tristian Gentry. 2025 wide receiver, Stephenville, TX. (Stephenville HS). Not ranked by Rivals. The Red Raiders offered Tristian Gentry over the summer in June. The offer was his first. On Tuesday afternoon, he committed to Texas Tech, becoming the first member of their 2025 recruiting class. Gentry was in Lubbock two weeks ago for the Oregon game and is now a Red Raider.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAlIFJFRCBSQUlERVLwn5S04pqr77iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2NvbW1pdHRlZD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2NvbW1pdHRlZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dyZWNrRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXcmVja0VtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVFNHP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVFNHPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NPQUNISlVJQ0VfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDT0FDSEpVSUNFXzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9aS2l0dGxleT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AWktpdHRsZXk8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVU VFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX0tpdHRsZXk/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0tpdHRsZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hEb3R5X1NIUz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hEb3R5X1NIUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1V3RkZURnl5ZGoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Vd0ZGVEZ5eWRq PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRyaXN0aWFuIEdlbnRyeSAoQFRyaXN0aWFuR2Vu dHJ5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RyaXN0aWFuR2Vu dHJ5L3N0YXR1cy8xNzA0Mjg2MTMxMjkyOTA1ODAzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Red Raider targets

Darius Washington. 2024 Weakside defensive end, Mansfield, TX. (Lake Ridge HS). Not ranked by Rivals. Darius Washington picked up his first offer from the Red Raiders on Tuesday. He also plays basketball for the Eagles and stood out at the Rivals Combine Series camp in Dallas last May. With his first offer in hand, I expect a few more to head his way.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNhbGwgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2prYnRqY181Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A amtidGpjXzUzPC9hPiBJIGFtIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBzY2hv bGFyc2hpcCBvZmZlciBmcm9tIFRleGFzIFRlY2ggVW5pdmVyc2l0eS4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9HcmVnRGF2aXM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0dyZWdEYXZpczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MYWtlUmlkZ2VGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGFrZVJpZGdlRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9aSmdrR3FWRTJQIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWkpna0dxVkUyUDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYXJpdXMgV2FzaGluZ3RvbiAoQGRhcml1c3dhc2hp bmd0bikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kYXJpdXN3YXNo aW5ndG4vc3RhdHVzLzE3MDQ0NzA0MTY5OTM5NjgxODI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Deondrae "Tiger" Riden. 2025 running back, DeSoto, TX. (DeSoto HS). 5.9, #68 nationally, #5 RB, and #12 in Texas. Tiger Riden has over 30 offers and was offered by the Red Raiders in May 2022. On Thursday, he named his top ten schools. Those include Texas Tech, Baylor, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, SMU, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC. Last season, he rushed for 1,339 yards and 18 touchdowns and helped lead the Eagles to the Class 6A Division II state championship.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIFRvIFJlY2VpdmUgQW4gT2ZmZXIgRnJvbSBUZXhhcyBU ZWNoIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkg4p2k77iP4p2k77iPIEBUVFVfRUpvbmVzIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hLZW5ueVBlcnJ5P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEtlbm55UGVycnk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ZRXdBTTdEUkpUIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWUV3 QU03RFJKVDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUaWdlciBSaWRlbiAoQHJpZGVuX2py KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JpZGVuX2pyL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTI0ODA0NzAzNDYwMTQ3MjAxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1h eSAxMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Jackson Christian. 2025 offensive tackle, Port Neches, TX. (Port Neches Groves HS). Not ranked by Rivals. Jackson Christian picked up an offer from Texas Tech on September 18 and is now sitting at six offers. Those include North Texas, SMU, Texas, Texas State, and UTSA. Christian was part of an Indians team that made it to the Class 5A Division II state championship game last season.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNhbGwgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2prYnRqY181Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A amtidGpjXzUzPC9hPiBJIGFtIGJsZXNzZWQgYW5kIGV4Y2l0ZWQgdG8gcmVj ZWl2ZSBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9tIFRleGFzIFRlY2ggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEhhbWJ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDb2FjaEhhbWJ5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNH dWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2Fj aEZlbGx5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEZlbGx5PC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoSm9zZXBoUE5HP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEpvc2VwaFBORzwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TY2FyeU1jQ3Jhcnk/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNjYXJ5TWNDcmFyeTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dyZWNrRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXcmVja0VtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vZkVUcWJxNm8zMCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ZFVHFicTZv MzA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFja3NvbiBDaHJpc3RpYW4gKEBKYWNrQ18y NSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWNrQ18yNS9zdGF0 dXMvMTcwMzc2MjU0NzMyMzY2MjM1OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5T ZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Mason Posa. 2025 outside linebacker, Albuquerque, NM. (LA Cueva HS). Not ranked by Rivals. The Red Raiders offered Mason Posa on September 16, and the OLB from The Land of Enchantment has 11 offers. Those include Arizona State, California, Duke, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin. On the season, Posa has 35 tackles, five for a loss, one sack, and two fumble recoveries for the Bears.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9U VFVDb2FjaEJvb2s/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRUVUNvYWNoQm9v azwvYT4gZm9yIHRoZSBhbWF6aW5nIEZhY2VUaW1lIGNhbGwhIEJsZXNzZWQg dG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRl eGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvQUdURz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0FHVEc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9XcmVja0VtP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j V3JlY2tFbTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UVFVL aXJrQnJ5YW50P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUVFVLaXJrQnJ5YW50 PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQ29jaHJh blRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hDb2NocmFuVFRVPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRV P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qa2J0amNfNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGprYnRqY181MzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvLzZ4OWRTS0lvMloiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS82eDlkU0tJbzJaPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hc29uIFBvc2EgKEBNYXNvblBvc2EpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWFzb25Qb3NhL3N0YXR1cy8xNzAzMTMw MjI1NTYyMDUwNTc1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAx NiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Sheldon Rice. 2025 strongside defensive end, Richmond, TX. (Fulshear HS). Not ranked by Rivals. The Red Raiders offered Sheldon Rice on September 15, which was his first. He also plays basketball and runs track for the Chargers. Rice was in Boulder last weekend for the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams showdown.