The Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5, 3-3) are on a roll right now. First, they are coming off a 35-28 victory over TCU last Thursday night and will now get ready for a road trip to Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday against the #16 Jayhawks (7-2, 4-2). This past Saturday the staff also received a commitment from 2025 four-star dual-threat quarterback Lloyd Jones III from Hitchcock, Texas. He becomes the third commit in the Red Raiders 2025 class. With that said, let's look at what else is happening with Texas Tech recruiting.
Texas Tech commits
Isaiah Anderson. 2025 athlete, Wichita Falls, Texas. (City View HS). Not ranked by Rivals.
The Red Raiders picked up a commitment from Wichita Falls (City View) athlete Isaiah Anderson on November 2. He was offered in September and is the second commit in the Red Raiders 2025 class.
Lloyd Jones III. 2025 dual-threat quarterback, Hitchcock, Texas. (Hitchcock HS). 5.8 four-star.
Lloyd Jones III committed to the Red Raiders on Saturday, November 4, becoming the third commit in the 2025 class. The four-star dual-threat QB chose Tech over offers from Colorado State, North Texas, Texas State, and UTSA. During the regular season, he threw for 2,598 yards and 34 touchdowns and added another 576 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground. Jones led the Bulldogs to a 9-2 overall record on the season.
Nick Brooks. 2025 offensive tackle, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Kennedy HS). 5.8 four-star, #135 nationally, #12 OT, and #1 in Iowa.
Texas Tech offered Cedar Rapids (Kennedy), Iowa offensive tackle Nick Brooks, on November 2 when he was on hand for the TCU game. He had been committed to Iowa since September, when he chose them over Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, and Tennessee. His cousin is current Red Raider defensive back Miles Thompson, which can only help in trying to get him to play in Lubbock.
Brock Golwas. 2025 athlete, Flower Mound, Texas. (Marcus HS). Not ranked by Rivals.
The Red Raiders offered Flower Mound Marcos athlete Brock Golwas on November 6. This was the first offer for Glowas, who attended a Red Raider camp in June. He helped lead the Marauders (4-6) to the playoffs, where they will take on the McKinney Lions (8-2) in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs.
Mark Handy. 2025 offensive tackle, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (La Cueva HS).
The Red Raiders offered Albuquerque (La Cueva) offensive tackle Mark Handy on November 2, when he was in the 806 for the TCU game. The offer was his first from a Power Five program and this was Handy's second time in Lubbock; he was also in town back in May for the first Red Raider camp. Handy helped lead the Bears (7-3) to the 6A New Mexico playoffs, where they will play the Farmington Scorpions (6-5) in the quarterfinal round tonight.
The Red Raiders offered Beckville running back Jorden Prince on October 23. This was his second offer, as he also holds one from UTSA. This season, he rushed for 559 yards and 11 touchdowns and also had two receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown for the Bearkats (10-1), who opened the Class 2A Division 1 playoffs last night with a 41-0 win over the Alba-Golden Panthers (7-4).