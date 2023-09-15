Welcome to The Recruiting Six-Pack for this week. The Texas Tech Red Raiders fell in a hard-fought game to the Oregon Ducks at The Jones on Saturday night to drop to 0-2. However, the Red Raiders picked up a victory on Monday night in recruiting when they landed 5-star Temple (Lake Belton) wide receiver Micah Hudson (more on that below). He was one of more than a few dozen recruits who were on hand for the game. With that said, let's look at some Red Raider recruits and targets.
Texas Tech commits
Micah Hudson. Wide receiver, Temple, TX. (Lake Belton HS). Five-star WR, #6 nationally, #2 WR, and #2 in Texas.
The Red Raiders made a huge splash on Monday night when they got a commitment from Micah Hudson. He is the #6 recruit nationally and #2 WR and player in the Lone Star State, giving Texas Tech its highest-rated high school recruit. Hudson had over 30 offers and chose Texas Tech over Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, and Texas A&M, among others. He had taken multiple trips to Lubbock and was in the 806 again last weekend for the Oregon game. Hudson will be at The Jones again this weekend for the Tarleton State game. The relationships head coach Joey McGuire, director of scouting Brian Nance, offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, wide receivers coach Juice Johnson, and the entire staff built with Hudson ultimately sealed the deal. The Red Raiders now have the #23 ranked recruiting class overall and third in the Big 12.
Chad Woodfork. 2025 weakside defensive end, Humble, TX. (Summer Creek HS). 5.9, four-star, #96 nationally, #6 WDE, and #18 in Texas.
The Red Raiders offered Chad Woodfork in April 2022; he now has 19 offers. Those include Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, Houston, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Texas, UCF, UTSA, and Vanderbilt, among others. He picked up his latest one from Duke on Monday. Woodfork, a 2025 Rivals Top 100 prospect, visited Tech in March for Junior Day and is expected to be back in Lubbock for the Tarleton State game this weekend.
Elijah Pratt. 2025 defensive back, Arlington, TX. (Timberview HS). Not ranked by Rivals.
Elijah Pratt was offered by the Red Raiders on Thursday. The Mansfield Timberview DB now has nine offers, including Arizona, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Houston, Penn State, SMU, Texas State, and UNLV.
Keisean Henderson. 2026 athlete, Spring, TX. (Legacy The School of Sport Sciences). 5.9. four-star ATH, #57 nationally.
Keisean Henderson was another recruit who was offered by the Red Raiders on Thursday, which is his 20th. Some of his other offers include Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Houston, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Tulsa, UTSA, and Washington State. Henderson is a Rivals 2026 Top 100 player, ranking at #57 nationally.
Caton Cramer. 2026 athlete, Seminole, TX. (Seminole HS). Not ranked by Rivals.
Texas Tech offered Caton Cramer on Tuesday, September 12. The offer was the third for him, as he already has one from Baylor and Houston. On the season, Cramer has 23 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns and has added three more on the ground on 14 carries to help the Indians to a 3-0 record to start the season.
The Red Raiders offered Javian Osborne his first Power Five offer in January and, at the time, his third overall. He now holds eight total offers, including UTSA, SMU, Washington, TCU, Texas, USC, and Oklahoma. Osborne is a Rivals 2026 Top 100 player, ranking #96 nationally.