Micah Hudson

Welcome to The Recruiting Six-Pack for this week. The Texas Tech Red Raiders fell in a hard-fought game to the Oregon Ducks at The Jones on Saturday night to drop to 0-2. However, the Red Raiders picked up a victory on Monday night in recruiting when they landed 5-star Temple (Lake Belton) wide receiver Micah Hudson (more on that below). He was one of more than a few dozen recruits who were on hand for the game. With that said, let's look at some Red Raider recruits and targets.

Texas Tech commits

Micah Hudson. Wide receiver, Temple, TX. (Lake Belton HS). Five-star WR, #6 nationally, #2 WR, and #2 in Texas. The Red Raiders made a huge splash on Monday night when they got a commitment from Micah Hudson. He is the #6 recruit nationally and #2 WR and player in the Lone Star State, giving Texas Tech its highest-rated high school recruit. Hudson had over 30 offers and chose Texas Tech over Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, and Texas A&M, among others. He had taken multiple trips to Lubbock and was in the 806 again last weekend for the Oregon game. Hudson will be at The Jones again this weekend for the Tarleton State game. The relationships head coach Joey McGuire, director of scouting Brian Nance, offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, wide receivers coach Juice Johnson, and the entire staff built with Hudson ultimately sealed the deal. The Red Raiders now have the #23 ranked recruiting class overall and third in the Big 12.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNhaCBIdWRzb24gaGFzIGNvbW1pdHRlZCB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGV4YXNUZWNoP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGV4YXNUZWNoPC9hPiE8YnI+ PGJyPkhlIGlzIHRoZSBoaWdoZXN0IHJhdGVkIHJlY3J1aXQgaW4gVGVjaCBo aXN0b3J5IGFuZCB0aGUgTm8uIDYgcGxheWVyIGluIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AUml2YWxzPC9hPiAyMDI0IGNsYXNzISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL3JSdkJDZmpraEEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yUnZCQ2Zqa2hBPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJlZFJhaWRlclNwb3J0cy5jb20gKEBSZWRSYWlkZXJT cG9ydHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmVkUmFpZGVy U3BvcnRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzAxMzg1OTA5MjUyMzEzNDA4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Texas Tech targets

Chad Woodfork. 2025 weakside defensive end, Humble, TX. (Summer Creek HS). 5.9, four-star, #96 nationally, #6 WDE, and #18 in Texas. The Red Raiders offered Chad Woodfork in April 2022; he now has 19 offers. Those include Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, Houston, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Texas, UCF, UTSA, and Vanderbilt, among others. He picked up his latest one from Duke on Monday. Woodfork, a 2025 Rivals Top 100 prospect, visited Tech in March for Junior Day and is expected to be back in Lubbock for the Tarleton State game this weekend.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ ICBBZnRlciBhbiBBTUFaSU5HIHRhbGsgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2prYnRqY181Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A amtidGpjXzUzPC9hPiwgSSBhbSBiZXlvbmQgYmxlc3NlZCB0byByZWNlaXZl IGFuIG9mZmVyIHRvIFRleGFzIFRlY2ggVW5pdmVyc2l0eSEhIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hLUkhhcnJpc29uP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEtSSGFycmlzb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZG9kaWU0bmljP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBkb2RpZTRuaWM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vZG9ub3Zhbl9nYW5zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBkb25vdmFu X2dhbnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9aYTBubWhXckMzIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWmEwbm1oV3JDMzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDaGFk IFdvb2Rmb3JrIChAY2hhZF93b29kZm9yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jaGFkX3dvb2Rmb3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNTE0OTc4NzkwNzM2 Mzc5OTA2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDE1LCAyMDIyPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Elijah Pratt. 2025 defensive back, Arlington, TX. (Timberview HS). Not ranked by Rivals. Elijah Pratt was offered by the Red Raiders on Thursday. The Mansfield Timberview DB now has nine offers, including Arizona, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Houston, Penn State, SMU, Texas State, and UNLV.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGwgUHJhaXNlcyB0byB0aGUgTW9zdCBIaWdoISBBZnRlciBhIGdy ZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vamtidGpjXzUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqa2J0amNf NTM8L2E+IEnigJltIGJsZXNzZWQgYW5kIGh1bWJsZSB0byBhbm5vdW5jZSBJ 4oCZdmUgZWFybmVkIGFuIG9mZmVyIHRvIFRleGFzIFRlY2ggVW5pdmVyc2l0 eSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NldmllcjU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNldmllcjU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9UQmp1eWF1UXA0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVEJqdXlhdVFwNDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbGlqYWggUHJhdHQgKEBFbGlqYWhQcmF0dF8pIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpamFoUHJhdHRfL3N0YXR1cy8x NzAyMzUxOTIyODQwMDg4NjkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRl bWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Keisean Henderson. 2026 athlete, Spring, TX. (Legacy The School of Sport Sciences). 5.9. four-star ATH, #57 nationally. Keisean Henderson was another recruit who was offered by the Red Raiders on Thursday, which is his 20th. Some of his other offers include Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Houston, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Tulsa, UTSA, and Washington State. Henderson is a Rivals 2026 Top 100 player, ranking at #57 nationally.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IEltIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9tIFRleGFzIFRl Y2ggVW5pdmVyc2l0eSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v amtidGpjXzUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqa2J0amNfNTM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vN01pY2hhZWxCaXNob3A/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QDdNaWNoYWVsQmlzaG9wPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoZnJlZGRpZWo/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoZnJlZGRpZWo8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hSZWVkMDY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoUmVlZDA2PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tLzIxMHRocz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AMjEwdGhzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc0NvbGU/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsc0NvbGU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGVycm9uaTI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AUGVycm9uaTI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9CeUFuZHlNY0N1bGxvY2g/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJ5 QW5keU1jQ3VsbG9jaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9QcmVwUmVkem9uZVRYP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQcmVwUmVk em9uZVRYPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RjdGY/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRjdGY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2VsZWN0UWI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFNlbGVjdFFiPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Rl eGFzaHNmb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdGV4YXNoc2Zv b3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzI0N1Nw b3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AMjQ3U3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQTRC enpHOGg1TCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0E0Qnp6RzhoNUw8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgS2Vpc2VhbiBIZW5kZXJzb24gKEBLZWlIZW5kZXJzb24xKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tlaUhlbmRlcnNvbjEvc3RhdHVz LzE3MDIzNzA0MTY3MDkzMjUxNDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Caton Cramer. 2026 athlete, Seminole, TX. (Seminole HS). Not ranked by Rivals. Texas Tech offered Caton Cramer on Tuesday, September 12. The offer was the third for him, as he already has one from Baylor and Houston. On the season, Cramer has 23 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns and has added three more on the ground on 14 carries to help the Indians to a 3-0 record to start the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamtidGpjXzUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBqa2J0amNfNTM8L2E+ICxJIGFtIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2 ZSBhIG9mZmVyIGZyb20gVGV4YXMgVGVjaCBVbml2ZXJzaXR5LjxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hQb3lub3I/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoUG95bm9yPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoUG95bm9yU0hTP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDb2FjaFBveW5vclNIUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsczwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZXJyb25pMjQ3P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQZXJyb25pMjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzI0N0h1ZHNvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AMjQ3SHVkc29uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1NIU0luZGlhbkZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTSFNJbmRpYW5G QjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1lGcWs2WUd2NzQiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZRnFrNllHdjc0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhdG9uIGNy YW1lciAoQGNhdG9uX2NyYW1lcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9jYXRvbl9jcmFtZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDE4MTE3MDc3NDY4NTMxMTM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Javian Osborne. 2026 running back, Forney, TX. (Forney HS). 5.8, four-star RB, #96 nationally. The Red Raiders offered Javian Osborne his first Power Five offer in January and, at the time, his third overall. He now holds eight total offers, including UTSA, SMU, Washington, TCU, Texas, USC, and Oklahoma. Osborne is a Rivals 2026 Top 100 player, ranking #96 nationally.