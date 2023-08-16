Welcome back to The Recruiting Six-Pack. We are over a week from the start of the 2023 College Football season and more than two weeks before the Texas Tech Red Raiders open the season on the road against the Wyoming Cowboys. Yet, despite that, recruiting has been heating up as of late. So, let's look at what is going on in recruiting with the Red Raiders, around the Big 12 conference, and the Texas High School Football ranks.

Texas Tech Commits

Jaxon Lee. Weakside defensive end, Frisco, TX. (Frisco Lone Star HS). The Red Raiders added to their class when they picked up a preferred walk-on commitment from Frisco Lone Star WDE Jaxon Lee on August 6. He chose Tech over offers from Arkansas State, Lamar, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, and Tulsa, among others. Lee cited his transition from undersized defensive end to linebacker and the family aspect as to why he chose the Red Raiders

Jackson Hildebrand. Offensive tackle, San Antonio, TX. (Alamo Heights HS). The Red Raiders kept up the momentum on the recruiting trail when they picked up another preferred walk-on commitment from Alamo Heights offensive tackle Jackson Hildebrand. He chose TTU over Air Force, Army, Fordham, and Incarnate Word offers. However, Hildebrand said he had known for a while he wanted to be a Red Raider because he wanted to win games and be coached by an excellent coaching staff.

Texas Tech Targets

Micah Hudson. 6.1 five-star wide receiver, Temple, TX (Lake Belton HS). #6 nationally, #2 WR, and #2 in Texas. Micah Hudson is not just one of the most sought-after prospects in this year's class but probably the biggest target for the Red Raiders. He has over 30 offers but has made more than a handful of trips to Lubbock, with the last one on July 29. Many consider the Red Raiders the favorites, but Hudson has not set a commitment date. He could commit before he begins his senior season or during the season. However, Texas Tech fans should not be concerned, as this could happen sooner rather than later.

Sawyer Anderson. 2025, 5.7 three-star pro-style quarterback, Dallas, TX (Parish Episcopal School). #25 PSQB and #62 player in Texas. For the second straight recruiting cycle, the Purdue Boilermakers have landed a quarterback from the Lone Star State as Parish Episcopal School 2025 pro-style quarterback Sawyer Anderson announced he was heading to West Lafayette. Purdue already has QB Marcos Davila from Midland, TX (Legacy HS) in their 2024 class. Back to Anderson, he chose the Boilermakers over offers from Texas Tech, Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Miami, Fl, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, UTSA, and Virginia Tech, among others. He becomes the second commit in the Boilermakers 2025 class.

Big 12 Targets

Colin Simmons. 6.1 five-star weakside defensive end, Duncanville, TX. #5 nationally, #1 WDE, and #1 in Texas. The Texas Longhorns added the number one weakside defensive in the state when Colin Simmons committed to them on August 10. Simmons, who helped lead the Panthers to the Texas Class 6A State Championship, had over 40 offers from many of the nation's top programs and had a final three of Texas, LSU, and Miami, Fl. He is the number-one player in Texas and the top-rated WDE in the nation and becomes the 16th and highest-rated commit in the Longhorns class, ranked #18 overall.

