The Recruiting Six Pack is back this week after a momentary hiatus. With this being a big weekend for Texas Tech recruiting, this six-pack will focus strictly on Red Raider targets. So let's take a look at some of the names that will be in Lubbock this weekend.

Texas Tech Targets

Will Hammond. 5.8, four-star pro-style quarterback, Hutto, TX. (Hutto HS). #17 PRO QB, and #55 in Texas. Hammond committed to Joey McGuire and Texas Tech in December, choosing them over offers that included Auburn, Houston, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas, TCU, and UTSA. With his commitment, Hammond has become a recruiter for the Red Raiders. He will be in Lubbock this weekend for an unofficial visit since the Red Raiders will have more than a dozen recruits in town for official visits. Then next weekend, he will be there again for his official visit. They currently have the #25 recruiting class overall and the first in the Big 12. Hammond and the Red Raiders hope that changes this weekend and the next. The following two weekends will be something to watch in Lubbock.

Casey Poe. 5.8, four-star offensive guard, Lindale, TX. (Lindale HS). #150 nationally, #7 OG, and #26 in Texas. Poe has seen his stock rise and he is being targeted by some of the most successful programs in the nation. He has 23 offers but named his top eight schools in April. Texas Tech, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, and Oklahoma were those schools. He will be in Lubbock this weekend for an official visit with the Red Raiders, continuing his month of officials. Poe was in Death Valley last weekend for an official with Clemson and will be in Auburn next weekend before finishing up in Tuscaloosa to visit the Crimson Tide on June 23. However, his first official visit was with the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs in May.

Holton Hendrix. 5.7. three-star offensive tackle, Lubbock, TX. (Cooper HS). #40 OT and #81 in Texas. Hendrix is a Texas Top-100 prospect, and he committed to his hometown school in November. He chose the Red Raiders over Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma, and TCU. Auburn and Tennessee are two schools that are still in contact with him despite his commitment. We all know anything can happen in the recruiting world, but I believe the Red Raiders are good to go with him.

Ernest Campbell. 5.7, three-star wide receiver, Refugio, TX. (Refugio HS). #39 WR and #78 in Texas. Campbell can fly, as evidenced by his UIL Texas State Track Meet performance. In Austin, he ran a 10.22 in the 100-meter dash and a 20.92 in the 200-meter to win the state championship in both events. With that comes offers, and he now sits with 25. Those include Texas Tech, Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Louisville, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin. Campbell took his first official visit to College Station last weekend with the Aggies. After he visits with the Red Raiders this weekend, he will head to Lincoln for an official with Nebraska on June 23. The Aggies are one of his top schools. Houston and Kansas are other teams to watch here as well.

Peyton Morgan. 5.6, three-star athlete, Pflugerville, TX. (Weiss HS). #57 athlete. Morgan has 18 offers, including Texas Tech, Arizona, Baylor, Houston, Kansas State, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, SMU, TCU, and Tulane. However, the Red Raiders were his first offer. He will return to Lubbock for an official visit this weekend, as he was there in March for the Red Raiders Junior Day. Morgan was in Lincoln last weekend for an official visit with the Cornhuskers and had a great visit. He also was just in Fort Worth on Wednesday for an official with the TCU Horned Frogs.

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. 5.8. four-star strongside defensive end, Conroe, TX. (Oak Ridge HS). #221 nationally, #15 SDE and #81 in Texas. Ajonye is another recruit whose stock has risen recently. He has 32 offers, including Texas Tech, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas, and USC. He was in Atlanta last weekend for an official visit to Georgia Tech and said afterward that the Yellow Jackets now rank in his top three schools. Originally he planned to visit Texas Tech this weekend, but that visit will no longer occur. Next weekend he will be in Norman to visit the Sooners. He will end the month in Athens to visit the Georgia Bulldogs. Jonah-Ajonye has said he plans to decide in July and publicly announce in August.