Texas Tech Targets

Emmanuel Okoye. Okoye is a 2023 weakside defensive end from the NFL Academy in London. He committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday, May 17, choosing them over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, USC Trojans, and Vanderbilt Commodores. Okoye said it was the Vols staff, environment, and the people that led him to Knoxville. He adds to a Volunteers top 15 recruiting class.

Selman Bridges. 5.9- four-star cornerback, Temple, TX. (Lake Belton HS). #124 nationally, #15 CB, and #19 in TX. Bridges is one of the top cornerbacks in Texas who holds 22 offers. However, he named his top nine schools recently. Texas Tech, Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas, and USC are the schools that made the cut. The Longhorns have made him a priority, so much so that head coach Steve Sarkisian is now directly involved. However, Alabama and USC are two other teams in the mix as well.

Tobias Steppes. 5.8- four-star offensive tackle, Lancaster, TX. (Lancaster HS). Steppes committed to the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday, May 12, choosing them over Texas Tech, California, Louisiana Monroe, SMU, Texas State, and UTSA. He becomes the fourth commit for Sonny Dykes and the Frogs in a class that currently ranks #43 overall and sixth in the Big 12.

Kaliq Lockett. 2025- 5.8 four-star wide receiver, Sachse TX. (Sachse HS), #198 nationally, #35 WR, and #34 in TX. Lockett is a recruit whose recruitment has been picking up lately. He has 11 offers, with his latest ones coming from Buffalo, Arizona State, Michigan, Texas State, and Tulsa. He has said that his relationship with a coaching staff and the opportunity to get on the field early will be significant factors in his decision-making process. The Wolverines, LSU, and Texas Tech are teams to watch here.

Big 12 Targets

Nigel Smith. 5.9- four-star strongside defensive end, Melissa TX. (Melissa HS), #75 nationally, #9 SDE, and #10 in TX. Smith named his top eight schools recently. Those schools were Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Rutgers, Texas A&M, and Texas. He also has announced when he will be taking official visits. He will be at Rutgers this weekend and will be in Columbus next to visit Ohio State on June 2. After that, he will head to Happy Valley on June 9 to visit Penn State, then Oklahoma on June 16, before finishing up at Texas A&M on June 23. Texas is the last visit he has scheduled, and he will be in Austin for the season's opening weekend. If I were to guess who the leaders are right now, I would go with the Aggies and Sooners.

Kelvion Riggins. 2025- 5.8 four-star inside linebacker, Dallas, TX. (South Oak Cliff HS), #162 nationally, #4 ILB, and #27 in Texas. Riggins was in Dallas a couple of weeks ago for the Rivals Camp Series, where he was named MVP for his position. He is one of the top inside linebackers and top players in the 2025 class. He currently holds 23 offers, with more sure to come. However, it looks as though five schools are ahead of the pack. As he told Rivals, Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU, Ohio State, and Oklahoma are those schools. So those are the schools to watch right now.

