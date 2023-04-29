The Recruiting Six Pack
Welcome to this week's edition of the Recruiting Six Pack. There is always news when it comes to college football recruiting. Commitments, visits, and spring practice are all going on right now. With that said, let's look at what's happening.
Texas Tech Targets
Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. He is rated as a 5.8 four-star strongside defensive end from Conroe (TX) Oak Ridge HS. He is the #221 national prospect, the #15 strongside defensive end, and the #41 player in Texas, who holds 29 offers. Those include Texas Tech, Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, and Georgia. The Bulldogs were the latest team to offer him, as they did so on April 19. Despite the late offer, the Bulldogs are right there with his other top teams, which include the Red Raiders and Sooners. He has already scheduled official visits with both schools in June, but he did call Georgia his "dream school" when they made the offer. The Bulldogs may have been late to the party, but they are right there as one of his top schools.
Ashton Bethel-Roman. He is rated as a 5.7 three-star wide receiver from Missouri City (TX) Ridge Point HS. He is rated the #89 wide receiver and holds 21 offers. Those include Texas Tech, Arizona State, Baylor, California, Kansas State, Nebraska, Purdue, TCU, Tulane, and UTSA. However, he added Arkansas, Ole Miss, and TCU offers this week. Bethel-Roman was in West Lafayette last weekend to visit Purdue and in Manhattan the week before to visit Kansas State. The Bears, Boilermakers, Golden Bears, Green Wave, Red Raiders, and Sun Devils are the teams he has heard from the most. He has visited the Red Raiders three times, with his last being in March for their Junior Day, and he said he would be taking an official visit to Lubbock in June.
Big 12 Targets
Jaydan Hardy. Hardy committed to the Oklahoma Sooners last Saturday at the Oklahoma spring game. He chose the Sooners over offers from Alabama, Baylor, LSU, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. He is rated as a 5.9 four-star safety from Lewisville (TX). He is the #145 national prospect, the #14 safety, and the #25 player in Texas. Hardy becomes the fifth recruit for Brent Venables and the Sooners class that currently ranks #20 nationally.
Zion Kearney. The Oklahoma Sooners added their second commit this week when Missouri City (TX) Hightower HS wide receiver Zion Kearney announced he would be a Sooner on Thursday morning. He is rated as a 5.9 four-star WR, the #128 national prospect, the #16 WR, and the #20 player in Texas. Kearney chose the Sooner over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Kansas State, LSU, Oregon, TCU, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech. He becomes the sixth recruit in the Sooners class.
Texas High School Recruits
Ian Flynt. Flynt committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Monday, choosing them over offers from Clemson, Houston, Kansas, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rice, TCU, and UTSA. He is rated as a 5.8 four-star tight end from Katy (TX) James E. Taylor HS. He is the #14 tight end in the class and is the #61 player in Texas. Flynt joins a Nebraska class currently ranked #31 and is the fifth recruit for Matt Rhule in the 2024 cycle.
Aeryn Hampton. Hampton, who is rated as a 5.9 four-star athlete from Daingerfield (TX), named his top two schools of Alabama and Texas on Wednesday. He is the #114 national prospect, the #7 athlete, and the #18 player in Texas. Hampton was committed to the Longhorns before backing off his pledge in November 2022 and reopening his recruitment. He will take official visits to both schools in June, beginning with the Longhorns on June 16 and then visiting the Crimson Tide the following weekend on June 23. I like Alabama here.