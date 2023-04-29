Welcome to this week's edition of the Recruiting Six Pack. There is always news when it comes to college football recruiting. Commitments, visits, and spring practice are all going on right now. With that said, let's look at what's happening.

Texas Tech Targets

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. He is rated as a 5.8 four-star strongside defensive end from Conroe (TX) Oak Ridge HS. He is the #221 national prospect, the #15 strongside defensive end, and the #41 player in Texas, who holds 29 offers. Those include Texas Tech, Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, and Georgia. The Bulldogs were the latest team to offer him, as they did so on April 19. Despite the late offer, the Bulldogs are right there with his other top teams, which include the Red Raiders and Sooners. He has already scheduled official visits with both schools in June, but he did call Georgia his "dream school" when they made the offer. The Bulldogs may have been late to the party, but they are right there as one of his top schools.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbSBleHRyZW1lbHkgYmxlc3NlZCB0byByZWNlaXZlIGFuIG9m ZmVyIGZyb20gVGV4YXMgVGVjaCBVbml2ZXJzaXR5IEBDb2FjaFJvYjA5IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vb2FrcmlkZ2VmYj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ab2FrcmlkZ2VmYjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQm5hbmNlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCbmFuY2VUVFU8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qOHE3b0FTdUFmIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vajhxN29BU3VBZjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb3NlcGggSm9u YWgtQWpvbnllIPCfh7Pwn4esIChASm9zZXBoQWpvbnllOTkpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9zZXBoQWpvbnllOTkvc3RhdHVzLzE1 ODUwNzc1OTkzMTkyNTI5OTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2Jl ciAyNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Ashton Bethel-Roman. He is rated as a 5.7 three-star wide receiver from Missouri City (TX) Ridge Point HS. He is rated the #89 wide receiver and holds 21 offers. Those include Texas Tech, Arizona State, Baylor, California, Kansas State, Nebraska, Purdue, TCU, Tulane, and UTSA. However, he added Arkansas, Ole Miss, and TCU offers this week. Bethel-Roman was in West Lafayette last weekend to visit Purdue and in Manhattan the week before to visit Kansas State. The Bears, Boilermakers, Golden Bears, Green Wave, Red Raiders, and Sun Devils are the teams he has heard from the most. He has visited the Red Raiders three times, with his last being in March for their Junior Day, and he said he would be taking an official visit to Lubbock in June.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIGhvbm9yZWQgdG8gYW5ub3VuY2UgdGhhdCBJIHJlY2VpdmVk IG15IHNlY29uZCBvZmZlciwgMXN0IG9mZmVyIGZyb20gdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlnMTJDb25mZXJlbmNlP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCaWcxMkNvbmZlcmVuY2U8L2E+IGZyb20gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+LiBUaGFua3MgQFRUVV9FSm9u ZXMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRU VT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IGZv ciB0aGlzIG9wcG9ydHVuaXR5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1JQSFNfRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJQSFNfRkI8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfTGFGYXZlcnM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0xhRmF2ZXJzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoS1NjaG9sej9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hLU2Nob2x6PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vYVRNZVJISURqaiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FUTWVSSElE amo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXNodG9uIEJldGhlbC1Sb21hbiAoQEJldGhl bFJvbWFuMTMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmV0aGVs Um9tYW4xMy9zdGF0dXMvMTUzNzU2MzM5MDcyOTc2MDc2OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Big 12 Targets

Jaydan Hardy. Hardy committed to the Oklahoma Sooners last Saturday at the Oklahoma spring game. He chose the Sooners over offers from Alabama, Baylor, LSU, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. He is rated as a 5.9 four-star safety from Lewisville (TX). He is the #145 national prospect, the #14 safety, and the #25 player in Texas. Hardy becomes the fifth recruit for Brent Venables and the Sooners class that currently ranks #20 nationally.

Zion Kearney. The Oklahoma Sooners added their second commit this week when Missouri City (TX) Hightower HS wide receiver Zion Kearney announced he would be a Sooner on Thursday morning. He is rated as a 5.9 four-star WR, the #128 national prospect, the #16 WR, and the #20 player in Texas. Kearney chose the Sooner over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Kansas State, LSU, Oregon, TCU, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech. He becomes the sixth recruit in the Sooners class.

Texas High School Recruits

Ian Flynt. Flynt committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Monday, choosing them over offers from Clemson, Houston, Kansas, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rice, TCU, and UTSA. He is rated as a 5.8 four-star tight end from Katy (TX) James E. Taylor HS. He is the #14 tight end in the class and is the #61 player in Texas. Flynt joins a Nebraska class currently ranked #31 and is the fifth recruit for Matt Rhule in the 2024 cycle.