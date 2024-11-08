2026 OL Troy Pless talks Texas Tech visit, latest in recruitment

Games are won up front, and under head coach Joey McGuire fans should expect Texas Tech to make the trenches a priority in every class.

Killeen (TX) Shoemaker offensive tackle Troy Pless has been a Red Raider target for a while now, initially picking up his offer back in June 2023. He also recently made his first trip to Lubbock in mid-October for Texas Tech's Homecoming game vs Baylor.

The rising junior has seen an uptick in his recruitment lately, as he now holds ten (10) total offers.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Pless to recap his gameday visit at Texas Tech and learn the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Other than Texas Tech, Pless has also been offered by the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, TCU and others.

... On the track, Pless set a personal record with a Discus throw of 132' 1" this past spring

... Pless has helped Shoemaker to a 6-4 record in 2024. The Wolves offense is averaging 29.8 points per game so far.

... Texas Tech signed defensive back Malik Esquerra out of Shoemaker as part of the 2024 class