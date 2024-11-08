Staff Predictions: Will Red Raiders grasp legit Big 12 title hopes vs. CU?

Texas Tech returns home to take on Colorado (Photo by © Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Calling this weekend’s Texas Tech-Colorado matchup the biggest game to roll into Lubbock in some time would not be a stretch. The Red Raiders remain in high hopes and a road to Arlington could be paved further with a win over the Buffaloes. Will Texas Tech rise to the occasion with the stakes riding high? The RedRaiderSports.com staff give their predictions…

Justin - Texas Tech 38, Colorado 35

The biggest game of the Joey McGuire era is here. The Red Raiders have the opportunity to create meaningful football deep into the month of November with a win on Saturday the Buffaloes. Otherwise, Tech will spend the remainder of the season playing games without much at stake. Tech must find a way to be better against the pass, as it has the nation’s second-worst passing defense this season. It’s been brutal for the Red Raiders at times this season, dating back to the season opener against Abilene Christian and as recently as a blown fourth quarter lead against TCU. But Tech’s pass rush has improved over the past two weeks, and if Tech can continue that trend, the Red Raiders will have the opportunity to make life difficult for Colorado’s offense. If Tech accomplishes that, it can ultimately find a way to win. I’ll lean to the Red Raiders being able to get over the hump in a close one that lives up to the hype.

Jarrett - Texas Tech 38, Colorado 34

The strengths and weaknesses of both teams really bounce off of each other heading into this matchup. The biggest keys for Texas Tech are going to be on either side of the trenches, even more so defensively with the Red Raiders’ pursuit of causing havoc on Shedeur Sanders. On offense, whoever starts at left tackle coupled with Caleb Rogers will have the most critical matchup on that side against a CU front line has been wrecking shop throughout the Big 12. I’ve seen my fair share of Tech blunders when the buildup to the game is greater than the game itself. But I’ll also give the Red Raiders the benefit of the doubt being at home, with the Mahomes uniform aura helping give way to what would be a momentous win in the McGuire era.

Ben - Colorado 42, Texas Tech 38