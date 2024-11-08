Staff Predictions: Will Red Raiders grasp legit Big 12 title hopes vs. CU?

Calling this weekend’s Texas Tech-Colorado matchup the biggest game to roll into Lubbock in some time would not be a stretch. The Red Raiders remain in high hopes and a road to Arlington could be paved further with a win over the Buffaloes.
Will Texas Tech rise to the occasion with the stakes riding high?
The RedRaiderSports.com staff give their predictions…
Justin - Texas Tech 38, Colorado 35
The biggest game of the Joey McGuire era is here. The Red Raiders have the opportunity to create meaningful football deep into the month of November with a win on Saturday the Buffaloes. Otherwise, Tech will spend the remainder of the season playing games without much at stake.
Tech must find a way to be better against the pass, as it has the nation’s second-worst passing defense this season. It’s been brutal for the Red Raiders at times this season, dating back to the season opener against Abilene Christian and as recently as a blown fourth quarter lead against TCU.
But Tech’s pass rush has improved over the past two weeks, and if Tech can continue that trend, the Red Raiders will have the opportunity to make life difficult for Colorado’s offense. If Tech accomplishes that, it can ultimately find a way to win.
I’ll lean to the Red Raiders being able to get over the hump in a close one that lives up to the hype.
Jarrett - Texas Tech 38, Colorado 34
The strengths and weaknesses of both teams really bounce off of each other heading into this matchup.
The biggest keys for Texas Tech are going to be on either side of the trenches, even more so defensively with the Red Raiders’ pursuit of causing havoc on Shedeur Sanders.
On offense, whoever starts at left tackle coupled with Caleb Rogers will have the most critical matchup on that side against a CU front line has been wrecking shop throughout the Big 12.
I’ve seen my fair share of Tech blunders when the buildup to the game is greater than the game itself. But I’ll also give the Red Raiders the benefit of the doubt being at home, with the Mahomes uniform aura helping give way to what would be a momentous win in the McGuire era.
Ben - Colorado 42, Texas Tech 38
This has all the makings of a shootout. Colorado is the best offense Tech will face all year, loaded with a 1st round quarterback in Shedeur Sanders and 4 very good to elite wide receivers. All of that to say, Texas Tech's defense will have its hands full in stopping a potent Buffaloes attack.
On the other side of the field Colorado's defense was seen as the weakness going into the season but they have played much better as of late. Still Behren Morton, Tahj Brooks, Josh Kelly and company should have plenty of success themselves especially being at home where Tech's offense tends to play better.
This game could come down to who has the ball last, and in doing my duty to avoid the infamous 3-0 staff jinx, I will be taking the away team to steal one late at the Jones.