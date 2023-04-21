News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-04-21 15:49:49 -0500') }} football Edit

The Recruiting Six Pack

RedRaidersSports.com recruiting coverage is brought to you by Biggs & Greenslade Law
RedRaidersSports.com recruiting coverage is brought to you by Biggs & Greenslade Law
Julio Gonzales Jr. • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@JGonzalesJr10

Welcome to this week's edition of The Recruiting Six Pack. College football spring games continue this weekend, so recruits will be on hand to take in the game and visit. Let's take a look at what is going on with Texas Tech recruiting (which has its spring game on Saturday) and Texas High School recruiting.

Texas Tech Targets

Peyton Morgan. He is rated as a 5.6 three-star safety from Pflugerville (TX). He is the #57 rated athlete in the class and holds 15 offers. Those include Texas Tech, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Nebraska, SMU, and Texas State. Morgan was in Lubbock for the Red Raiders Junior Day on March 4, which was his third visit to campus. He has said he would take an official visit in the summer and possibly take one to Arizona as well. So Texas Tech is in a great spot with him, and they were also the first team to offer him.

Casey Poe. Poe named his top eight schools on Thursday night. Texas Tech, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Oklahoma, and Baylor are those schools. He is rated a 5.8 four-star offensive guard from Lindale (TX). He is the #150 national player, the #7 offensive guard, and the #26 player in Texas. Poe was in Tuscaloosa for a visit with the Crimson Tide last weekend after being in College Station the weekend before to visit the Aggies and Lubbock before that to visit the Red Raiders. So, his recruitment will be one to watch closely, and any team in his top eight has a great chance to land him.

Bryant Wesco. He is rated as a 5.8 four-star wide receiver from Midlothian (TX). He is the #165 national player, the #21 wide receiver, and the #31 player in Texas, holding 26 offers. Those offers include Texas Tech, Arkansas, Baylor, Clemson, Houston, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M. Wesco was in Fort Worth last weekend for the Horned Frogs spring game. However, the Sooners are the team to beat here due to his relationship with wide receivers coach Emmett Jones. But don't count out the Red Raiders here, as they were the first team to offer him.

Adrian Wilson. He is rated as a 5.8 four-star wide receiver in the 2025 class from Pflugerville (TX). He is the #158 national prospect, the #30 wide receiver, and the #26 player in Texas, holding 14 offers. Those offers include Texas Tech, Colorado State, Miami, Mississippi, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Utah, and UTSA. His recruitment has been picking up recently, as his latest offers from the Ducks, Rebels, Horned Frogs, and Utes came just this month. With his stock rising, more are sure to follow. Texas Tech, Baylor, and Colorado State are the teams to watch here.

Texas High School Recruits

Blake Frazier. Frazier committed to the Michigan Wolverines on April 16. He chose the Wolverines from offers that included Clemson, Florida, Houston, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Texas, and Texas A&M. He is rated as a 5.9 four-star offensive tackle from Austin (TX) Vandegrift HS. He is the #52 national player, the #4 offensive tackle, and the #7 player in Texas. Frazier becomes the 12th recruit in the class for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines, which ranks #3 overall, behind only Ohio State and Georgia.

Kiandrea Barker. Barker, another Texas high school recruit, announced this week that he was committing to Penn State. He chose them over offers from Florida State, Miami, Mississippi, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and SMU. He is rated as a 5.8 four-star running back in the 2025 class from The Woodlands (TX). He is the #123 national player, the #11 running back, and the #21 player in Texas. Barker is the tenth commitment for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions 2025 class, which currently ranks eighth.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}