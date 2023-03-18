What is your connection/relationship like with the Texas Tech coaches? "It is good. I talk to Coach (Justin "Juice") Johnson the most and Coach (Joey) McGuire. They have stopped by a lot recently due to the fact that Will Hammond is committed to Tech, and Hutto is down the road 15 minutes away from Weiss. So when they stop by to see Will, they can easily stop by here too. Plus, the fact that they are also recruiting Peyton Morgan . When they visit him, I am always there to be around most of the time. They will come to see him in the weight room. Plus, Peyton and I work in the same rack so it's hard to miss me there, especially with me being the size I am as a sophomore; I think I caught their eye early. Plus, the way I have been doing things recently, I think they just decided to make the offer."

Your recruiting process has been heating up as of late. How has that experience been? "It has been great, actually, especially because the coaches are not just giving me an offer because I have something to give. They are giving me something to work for. Texas Tech, for example, said they would offer me if I ran within the 22s for the 200 meters in track, so that gave me something to work for. Once I was able to do that, I got the offer. "

...Also plays basketball and competes in track and field, where he runs 200 meters and does the high jump.He finished his sophomore season with 28 receptions for 547 yards and eight touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.com

What other schools have you been in contact with? "I have been in contact with all the schools that I have offers from, plus some other ones. But they can't really keep in contact with me due to the fact I am just a sophomore. So, they can't really reach out to me because of that."

Any plans to visit Texas Tech? "I was supposed to go there for their Junior Day but wasn't able to because things happened with my ride. However, I plan to go visit as soon as possible. I think Peyton is going up there soon, so I may try to go up there with him."

Any other visits or camps that you have scheduled? "I have Texas State on March 25, Baylor on March 31, and April 1, because I am going to a scrimmage and then a visit the next day. I am also planning some with some out-of-state schools, but those are hard to plan out because of having to arrange flights and all that. So those would be Arizona and Arizona State. I was going to visit ASU last week since we were there for a 7v7 tournament, but it had to be rescheduled. But I will be up there again this weekend, visiting Arizona on Saturday and Arizona State on Sunday."

How is the off-season going? "It is going well. I am running track and playing 7v7 with Juice Football. For the off-season in football, our new head coach Vernon Hughes decided we would not do any tackle football, which was due to us having a young team. So instead, we are doing a seven-on-seven spring ball so that the guys can learn the plays coming into the fall. We are in the weight room heavily now, and some guys have been going up 100 pounds or more on their max."

Do you have a top school list? "I don't really have one since I have received most of my offers the past week. But Baylor would be at the top since they were the first to offer me my freshman year. Colorado State would also be up there, but that is because Bernard Blake went there, and I am really close with him. Plus, he has been talking to me about their staff a lot, and I have been talking to them a lot too."

How high is Texas Tech on your list? "They are a school that I would definitely take an official visit to. If I had offers from all the schools in the nation and could only take an official visit to a certain number of schools, Texas Tech would be one of those schools to get a visit."

How is it having Tyree as a cousin? And with him having played at Tech, will that connection affect your decision? "It is great having him as a cousin that attended Tech. There was always someone to root for, but I wouldn't say it would affect my decision in any way."

Currently rated a 5.8 four-star prospect, Wilson is rated the No. 158 overall prospect on Rivals, the No. 30 overall wide receiver, and the No. 25 overall player in Texas in the 2025 class.



