Welcome to this week's edition of The Recruiting Six-Pack. The Texas Tech Red Raiders opened Big 12 Conference play in Morgantown last weekend, dropping a 20-13 contest to the West Virginia Mountaineers. They also lost starting quarterback Tyler Shough to a broken fibula. The Red Raiders (1-3, 0-1) will now prepare for their conference home opener against the Houston Cougars (2-2, 0-1) at The Jones on Saturday. Since the Red Raiders are at home, recruits will be on hand to take in the game. Let's look at what is happening with Texas Tech recruiting and who may be here for the game on Saturday.
The Red Raiders offered Dontae Carter in April, and he was in Lubbock for an official visit in June. However, he committed to Vanderbilt on July 8 over offers from Texas Tech, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon State, and Washington, among others. Of course, when it comes to recruiting, programs still communicate with prospects when they are committed, as do other recruits. With that being the case, watch for the Red Raiders with Carter. Micah Hudson, the newest Red Raider recruit, replied to one of Carter's tweets a few days ago. That could be something, or it could be absolutely nothing. But it is something worth watching.
Isaiah Crosby. Safety, Athens, Texas. (Trinity Valley Community College). Not ranked by Rivals.
Isaiah Crosby is playing at Trinity Valley Community College in Texas and is expected to be at The Jones on Saturday. He has offers from Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Ohio, Old Dominion, Texas State, UTSA, and Washington State. On the season, Crosby has 19 tackles and five interceptions for the Cardinals, who are 3-1 on the season.
Lamont Rogers. 2025 offensive tackle, Mesquite, Texas. (Horn HS). 6.0, four-star, #27 nationally, #5 OT, and #5 in Texas.
Lamont Rogers is one of the best offensive tackles in the 2025 class. He has over 25 offers and was offered by the Red Raiders in June 2022, which was his first offer. On Sunday, he named his top 12 schools of Texas Tech, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, Michigan, Oklahoma, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC. Rogers visited Lubbock at the end of July with his teammates Cedric Lott and Markel "DD" Ford. There is still a long way to go in this one, but the Red Raiders making his top 12 schools is a good sign.
Kyran Pate. 2025 wide receiver, Humble, Texas. (Atascocita HS). Not ranked by Rivals.
The Red Raiders offered Kyran Pate in June 2022, which was his first offer. He has another from Texas State as well. Pate has helped the Eagles get out to a 4-0 start this season, and they will look to remain unbeaten when they take on West Brook (0-4) next.
Grady Adamson. 2025 pro-style quarterback Edmond, Oklahoma. (Deer Creek HS). Not ranked by Rivals.
Oklahoma pro-style quarterback Grady Adamson currently has seven offers. They include Central Arkansas, Dartmouth, North Texas, Pittsburgh, Sam Houston State, Tulsa, and UNLV. He has also visited the Oklahoma Sooners a few times. Last season, he threw for 2813 yards, 33 touchdowns, and ten interceptions. He also rushed for six touchdowns. The Antlers are 2-2 this season.
Vincent Johnson Jr. 2026 offensive tackle, Sulphur Springs, Texas. (Sulphur Springs HS). Not ranked by Rivals.
The Red Raiders offered Vincent Johnson Jr. in June. The offer was his third overall and his first Power Five. He also has offers from UTSA and Texas State. Johnson and the Wildcats are 4-1 on the season.