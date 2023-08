Rejoice, football fans, we have finally made it! Texas High School Football officially kicked off its regular season last night, and College Football will do the same on Saturday afternoon. Of course, like always, recruiting is right at the forefront of it all. So, let's get to this week's Recruiting Six-Pack and see what is happening with the Texas Tech Red Raiders and around the Big 12 Conference.

Texas Tech targets

Tyler Murray. Offensive tackle, San Antonio, TX (Brandeis HS). Not ranked by Rivals. The Texas Tech Red Raiders offered the OT a preferred walk-on offer on Sunday, August 20. However, Tyler Murray committed to the United States Military Academy, aka Army, on July 23, choosing them over offers from Northwestern State and Weber State. The Red Raiders already have commitments from Ellis Davis, Holton Hendrix, Kasen Long, and Jacob Ponton, but you can never have too many offensive linemen in a class.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIHZlcnkgYmxlc3NlZCB0byBzYXkgdGhhdCBp4oCZdmUgcmVj ZWl2ZWQgc2Nob2xhcnNoaXAgdG8gcGxheSBmb290YmFsbCBhdCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwvYT4g4oC877iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HdW5zVXA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHdW5zVXA8L2E+ICA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoSGFtYnk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoSGFtYnk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ29hY2hCdW5uaW5nVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD b2FjaEJ1bm5pbmdUVFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vY29hY2h6YmVobnNjaD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2h6 YmVobnNjaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DQnJ1 Y2VfU3I/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENCcnVjZV9TcjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ccm9uY29zQnJhbmRlaXM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyb25jb3NCcmFuZGVpczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZlMWcyTElYTVkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9G ZTFnMkxJWE1ZPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFR5bGVyIE11cnJheSAoQHR5bGVy NzdtdXJyYXkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdHlsZXI3 N211cnJheS9zdGF0dXMvMTY5MzQ0NzQ3NjU4ODUxOTY1Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Isaiah Coleman. 2025 strongside defensive end, Cedar Hill, TX. (Cedar Hill HS). Not ranked by rivals. The Red Raiders offered Isaiah Coleman on Monday, August 21, making it his second offer after picking up his first in June from UTSA. Coleman is one of several recruits planning to be in Lubbock on September 9 when the Red Raiders host the #15 ranked Oregon Ducks. That is sure to be a huge recruiting weekend!

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbSBleHRyZW1lbHkgYmxlc3NlZCB0byByZWNlaXZlIGFuIG9m ZmVyIGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1Rl Y2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+IPCf lqTinaTvuI88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoWkZp dGNoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFpGaXRjaDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmVjcnVpdFRoZUhpbGwxP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSZWNydWl0VGhlSGlsbDE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlQ29hY2hOV2FyZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlQ29hY2hOV2FyZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL09PMGVPZ21uVjYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PTzBlT2dtblY2PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElzYWlhaCBDb2xlbWFuIChASXNhaWFoY29sZW1hbjA3 KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lzYWlhaGNvbGVtYW4w Ny9zdGF0dXMvMTY5Mzc5MTAyODAyMzUyNTg1MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Bobby Ross. 2025 athlete, Lubbock, TX. (Estacado HS). 5.7 three-star, #27 ATH and #58 in Texas. The Red Raiders are known for being the first or one of the first offers for a recruit. The fact that the recruit is right in their own backyard makes it more accessible. That was certainly the case with Lubbock Estacado athlete Bobby Ross, who was offered in November 2021 and now has four offers, including North Texas, Texas State, and UTSA. His team opened the season last night, and he helped lead them to a 65-51 win, rushing for 263 yards and five touchdowns.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdvb2QgY29udmVyc2F0aW9uIHdpdGggPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+ICBJ4oCZbSBibGVzc2Vk IHRvIG15IGZpcnN0IG9mZmVyIGZyb20gdGhlIFRleGFzIHRlY2ggdW5pdmVy c2l0eSBnbyByYWlkZXJzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hfQ2x1bGV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9DbHVs ZXk8L2E+IEBkX3NoZWx0NzcgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Db2FjaF9CYWJhYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfQmFi YWE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHJ1c3RNeUV5 ZXNPP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUcnVzdE15RXllc088L2E+IEA4 MDZIc3NjQ29ubmVjdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOGtyWEZjYXpw TCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhrclhGY2F6cEw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg Qm9iYnkgUm9zcyAoQEJvYmJ5Um9zczIyMjAyNSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Cb2JieVJvc3MyMjIwMjUvc3RhdHVzLzE0NjQ2Mzc0 MTk0Nzk4NzE0ODk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjcs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Traquin Watson. 2025 linebacker, Kenly, NC (North Johnston HS). Not ranked by Rivals. The Red Raiders once again were the first ones to the party when they became the first program to offer North Carolina LB Traquin Watson on Wednesday, August 16. That said, if history is any indication, expect Watson's offer list to rise quickly. He helped lead his team to a 22-0 shutout win (first SO in six years) in their season opener last week, finishing with four sacks and 11 tackles. Watson will be a name to keep an eye on.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90Z

Big 12 targets

Riley Wormley. 2025 running back, Southlake, TX. (Carroll HS). 5.7 three-star, #30 RB, and #66 in Texas. Riley Wormley has offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Charlotte, Kansas, North Texas, Miami (OH), Oklahoma, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, and UTSA. The Sooners look to have the upper hand right now, as he was in Norman for a late summer visit, saying, "It felt like home." However, Wormley, who transferred to Southlake Carrol from Colleyville Heritage, will have to sit out his season as the UIL State Executive Committee ruled he transferred for athletic purposes.