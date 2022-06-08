The Over/Under: Tackle Leader Presented by Open Door FA

With the baseball season coming to an end, we took a look at football and gave our predictions for who we think the Red Raiders tackle leader will be. Instead of doing the traditional Over/Under on this one, we decided to make it into a staff prediction.

Ben Golan

I think the obvious answer here is Krishon Merriweather. Merriweather put up 75 tackles his first year at Texas Tech before seeing his numbers slightly dip to 52 tackles in 2021. He now returns for his super senior season and should see his playing time and productivity increase under the new staff. That said, don't sleep on former Wichita Falls quarterback-turned-linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. The Virginia transfer has been receiving a lot of attention for what he did during spring ball and he could be a sneaky pick to lead the team in tackles.



Chase Champlin

I’m definitely going with Dadrion Taylor-Demerson here. Taylor had a great season last season leading the Red Raiders fourth overall in tackles (72). Going into his senior season next season, I except Taylor to continue to improve his stock and be a important leader on the defense. With the other three tackle leaders on last year’s team headed pro, Taylor is bound to up his tackle number too.

Justin Apodaca

It is super hard to bet against Krishon Merriweather here, but I will go with the Vanderbilt transfer Dimitri Moore. Moore had received a ton of praise from the coaching staff throughout spring ball and throughout his career in Nashville he recorded 219 tackles in 31 games, leading the Commodores in total tackles in 2019.

Trevor Cobern