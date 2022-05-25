The Over/Under: Summer Edition Presented by Open Door Financial Advisors

With the Big 12 tournament kicking off on Wednesday, this week's over/under...2.5 Big 12 tournament wins for Texas Tech.

I'm taking the under here. I like the odds for the Red Raiders over the Kansas State Wildcats, but we'll see how it goes from there.

It’d be really nice, and important, to get the over here as it relates to hosting postseason games.

That said, this is a tournament Tech historically struggles in, in a ballpark they haven’t had much success.

Give me the under 2.5 wins this week for Tech baseball.