The Over/Under: Summer Edition Presented by Open Door Financial Advisors
With the Big 12 tournament kicking off on Wednesday, this week's over/under...2.5 Big 12 tournament wins for Texas Tech.
Brandon Soliz
I'm taking the under here. I like the odds for the Red Raiders over the Kansas State Wildcats, but we'll see how it goes from there.
Ben Golan
It’d be really nice, and important, to get the over here as it relates to hosting postseason games.
That said, this is a tournament Tech historically struggles in, in a ballpark they haven’t had much success.
Give me the under 2.5 wins this week for Tech baseball.
Chase Champlin
Give me the over 2.5 wins this week for Tech baseball. They need to do so to host a regional and will more than likely play Oklahoma again and get their revenge there.
Justin Apodaca
I'll take the over here, the Red Raiders desperately need to make it out of their pod to have a chance to host a regional, and it would take at least three wins. You're going to need a solid performance from Wednesday's starter, Mason Molina, but you should be able to get two wins from Andrew Morris and Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, Brandon Birdsell. The Red Raiders got a fortunate draw in the bracket, avoiding TCU, Oklahoma State, and Texas until the championship game, and should have another crack at the Sooners throughout the weekend.