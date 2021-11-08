The Opening Night Preview: Texas Tech vs. North Florida

GAME DETAILS

This is the first ever matchup between Texas Tech and North Florida

What should we know about the Ospreys?

North Florida was picked to finish seventh in the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) preseason coaches poll and sixth in the preseason media poll. The Ospreys are returning four of five starters from a season ago.

North Florida head coach Matthew Driscoll enters his 13th season at the helm and has a career record of 192-194. Driscoll spent twelve years as an assistant at Baylor, Valparaiso, Clemson, and Wyoming before taking over at North Florida. Driscoll led the Ospreys to their first ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015 and has won 20-plus games in three different seasons as head coach.

The Ospreys went 8-15 in 2020 and were 6-6 in ASUN Conference play. North Florida averaged 69.6 points on 44.5 percent shooting and shot 36.6 percent from the three-point line.

The Ospreys open their 2021 campaign with back-to-back contests. After their upcoming game in Lubbock, North Florida will square off against Texas A&M in College Station the following night. The Ospreys will also play road games at Arizona State, UCLA, Kentucky, Florida, and Florida State as a part of their non-conference schedule this season.

While the Red Raiders have never faced North Florida in basketball, Texas Tech transfer Sardaar Calhoun squared off against the Ospreys last season while at Florida State. Calhoun had 8 points on 50 percent shooting (2-3PM), with 3 rebounds and 1 steal in just 15 minutes played.

Three Ospreys to keep an eye on:

1) Carter Hendricksen (6-foot-7, Forward)

Was named to the preseason Atlantic Sun All-Conference team this year and was a first team All-ASUN and ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year a season ago. Hendricksen led the Ospreys in scoring and was ranked fifth in the conference with 14.9 points per game. He was third in the conference in three-pointers made and finished 19th in rebounds. Hendricksen scored double digit points in 13 of the 16 games he played, while also leading the team with five games of 20 or more points, scoring a career high 24 against Liberty.

2) Jose Placer (6-foot-1, Guard)

Played in all 23 games a season ago, while earning 22 starts in his first year at North Florida. Placer averaged a team high 32.3 minutes per game and was second on the team and sixth in the conference in scoring at 14.5 points per game, while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Placer also led the Ospreys with 48 three pointers made and was second on the team with 3.3 assists per game and added 2.7 rebounds per game. Placer was a second team Atlantic Sun All-Conference selection for his efforts a season ago.

3) Emmanuel Adedoyin (6-foot-2, Guard)

Started in 21 of 23 games and averaged 30.2 minutes per contest a season ago. Adedoyin led the Ospreys and was second in the ASUN conference in total assists and led the league in assists per game (4.1 APG). He was also second in the conference in three-point percentage, shooting the ball 44 percent from behind the arc. Adedoyin showed vast improvement last year, reaching double digit scoring in 10 games, dishing out a career best 9 assists twice, and tripled his points per game average from his freshman season in 2019-20.

Analyzing the matchup: