The Notebook presented by Energy Renovation Center: Coach Joey McGuire

- McGuire opened up by addressing who won't be at fall camp and beyond. Linebacker Bryce Robinson is out due to injury. Defensive lineman Trevon McAlpine will not be in camp but he's where they want him to be. Receiver Cameron Cantrell and Matt Young round out the list of those missing the year, according to McGuire. Nate Floyd and Landon Hullaby will be back in time for week one.

- McGuire said Caleb Rogers has won the left tackle job. Cade Briggs and Dennis Wilburn are battling for the center job right now. Landon Peterson and Michael Shanahan are inside at guard. Monroe Mills and USC transfer Ty Buchanan will compete for the right tackle position. McGuire did say though whoever his best five lineman are will be the ones lining up on Saturdays to start.

- The Red Raiders will host two scrimmages during the month of August. The week before the Murray State will be a "mock week" where McGuire and Kittley will hope to have a starting quarterback named. They will not rotate quarterbacks, though. They might have special packages to get in the game though such as Donovan Smith being a goal line option.

- WR Loic Fouonji can take the top off of a defense. McGuire even recruited him out in Midland. He expects Fouonji to line up with the first-team at outside receiver.

- TE Baylor Cupp along with Mason Tharp and Henry Teeter are the three key guys at that position. McGuire said Tharp's physicality has improved tremendously. Kittley will be working with a loaded tight end room with some packages using two at once.

- Running the ball will an emphasis on offense this season. McGuire said SaRodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks will carry the work load this season by switching on-and-off the field. But, if one does catch momentum during a game they'll lean towards whoever that might be.

- Erik Gray from Amarillo signed with the team this week and will be on the offensive line. McGuire said he will swing between center and guard right now with his projection eventually being at center.

- McGuire and the football staff welcome "The Program" in for two days to help develop the team. McGuire said the veteran led organization includes former Navy Seals who can tell you everything about every player. He mentioned the players were put through a lot physically and were faced with moments of anxiety throughout the process with the goal of being there one another in the end building team chemistry.

"It's team building and it's leadership based," McGuire said. "It's a drawn out deal. It's really cool for them to spend two days and they can tell you everything about your team and everything about every player. This is my third year to do it and the first year I ever heard it I said, 'how can y'all do that?' and they go, 'well, coach, if you choose the wrong guy you just lose games. We choose the wrong guy - we die.'"