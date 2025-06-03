The most memorable Texas Tech-Texas matchup is…

(Photo by © Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images)

It’s official– Texas Tech will be playing for the Women’s College World Series national championship against Texas, with the best-of-3 series beginning Wednesday in Oklahoma City. The storied rivalry will have another chapter written in its long-standing history across all sports. With several previous matchups instilled in the lore of the Red Raiders, which one is ultimately the most memorable? Let’s dive in…

Advertisement

Baseball, 2022 Makayla Garcia stealing home against UCLA beckoned back to when Kurt Wilson pulled off identical heroics against the Longhorns in 2022. Wilson stealing home pushed the No. 11 Red Raiders past No. 4 Texas on a late Friday night in the 10th inning, 5-4. The win on Friday spurned a series clincher on Saturday. While the season’s end result was far from some of the others that finished in Omaha, the series win was perhaps the highest point of that season with Wilson’s steal at home cemented forever in Tech history. Basketball, 2018 A slight arm tap and a nifty sidestep from iconic point guard Keenan Evans spelled victory for the Red Raiders as time expired, 73-71, against Texas in Lubbock. The No. 10 Red Raiders held a large advantage for much of that contest before the Longhorns stormed back and Evans needed to force overtime. Some may argue Mac McClung’s gamewinner in Austin is more deserving of this nod. Chris Beard’s return trip in 2022 is certainly up there, though that one I find more atoned to Tech faithful’s hatred for their former head coach than *just* their disdain for the side in burnt orange. This moment, however, did serve its place in an eventual Elite 8 appearance that propelled the Red Raider program back into prominence.

Soccer, 2011 The Texas Tech soccer program had to wait 11 years for a win against Texas. When that win finally came, the game delivered. It took a pair of overtimes and three goals to get the job done, but Jessica Fuston seized the opportunity and snagged the game-winning goal. One of 10 wins for the Red Raiders against Texas all-time, this game may not be the people’s immediate pick, but deserves a shout nonetheless. Football, 2008 Deservedly so, this is likely everyone’s No. 1 pick. The greatest moment in Tech football history and one of the greatest in college football history holds every claim to being the most memorable matchup between the Red Raiders and Longhorns. If ever faced with some hours to kill, make your way to YouTube and go watch this game back in full. It amazed me when I did, and I knew “The Catch” was coming, and I still found myself met with the nerves like I was watching the play happen in real time. Now the real question is, can the softball program upheave the legacy of Nov. 1, 2008 this week?