The Liberty Bowl Breakdown

The Mississippi State offense was all the hype headed into the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but it was Texas Tech that stole the show in a, 34-7, drumming of the Mike Leach led Bulldogs. The Red Raiders saved their best all-around performance of the season to help secure the program’s first bowl win since 2013. Mississippi State allowed 34 points only three times this season, and the 7 points given up by Texas Tech was their lowest total allowed since holding UTEP to only a field goal back on Sept. 7, 2019. Here are a few stats that show just how dominate the Red Raiders were against MSU.



· Explosive plays are defined by runs of at least 12 yards or more and passes of at least 16 yards or more. The Red Raiders had 113 explosive plays on the season for 20 touchdowns and added another 10 explosive plays (5 running and 5 passing) in the Liberty Bowl for 270 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs had 6 explosive plays (5 passing and 1 rushing) for 128 yards and one touchdown. · Texas Tech crossed midfield eight times in the contest and were able to score points on six of the drives (4TDs and 2 FGs). · MSU crossed midfield seven times but only scored once for their lone touchdown of the game. The other six drives into Red Raiders territory ended at the TTU 48, 42, 40, 46, 36, and 30-yardline. · Texas Tech had zero turnovers against the Bulldogs. That was the first zero turnover game for the offense this season. · Mississippi State turned the ball over three times against the Red Raiders. Texas Tech had zero takeaways in three of their previous four games (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HbyBnZXQgdGhhdCBJTlQsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSUJhbGxMaWtlTWVsb18/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QElC YWxsTGlrZU1lbG9fPC9hPiEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzBBc0t3 Y3Z4amMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8wQXNLd2N2eGpjPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFRleGFzIFRlY2ggRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3 NjMzMTk1NTIyNjYxNTgwOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJl ciAyOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

· The Red Raiders outgained the Bulldogs in every quarter but the fourth. Texas Tech outgained MSU, 169-82, in the first quarter and, 83-43, in the second. The Red Raiders had a, 172-67, yards advantage in the third quarter, but with Texas Tech possessing a sizeable lead and coasting in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs would outgain Tech, 149-88. · The Red Raiders had a, 424-195, advantage in total yards and led, 27-7, after three quarters. Mississippi State’s 149 yards in the final quarter made up 43 percent of their total offense for the game, but they still couldn’t convert the extra yardage into a fourth quarter score. · J.J. Sparkman’s 14-yard touchdown catch to go up, 27-7, in the Liberty Bowl was his first third-down reception of the year. · Donovan Smith was able to put together a streak of six consecutive passes completed during the third and fourth quarter. · Will Rogers had two different streaks of five completed passes in a row against the Red Raiders. · Mississippi State’s longest pass completion was 28 yards from Rogers to Austin Williams. · Texas Tech’s longest pass completion was 52 yards from Smith to Jerand Bradley. Smith also had completions of 48 yards to Myles Price and 39 yards to Travis Koontz.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZXMiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FZmZpY2llbmN5IDEwMTxicj48YnI+8J+TuiBFU1BOIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9URWRIdURreXBQIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVEVk SHVEa3lwUDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXhhcyBUZWNoIEZvb3RiYWxsIChA VGV4YXNUZWNoRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4 YXNUZWNoRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE0NzYwMTQ2NTYzNDcxNjA1Nzg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjksIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

· The Red Raiders finished with 512 yards against the Bulldogs and had five games of over 500 yards or more this season. They had only three games with 500 yards or more in 2020 and four games in 2019. Under Kliff Kingsbury in 2018, Texas Tech had five games where they passed the 500-yard mark. They went over 500 yards in eight games in 2016 and 10 games in 2015 with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. · The Red Raider offense ran 72 plays in the Liberty Bowl. The only two games this season where they ran more offensive plays was against TCU (78) and FIU (74). · Texas Tech was 6-for-6 in the redzone, tying their best performance of the year. The Red Raiders were also 6-for-6 in the redzone against Florida International and Kansas. Texas Tech was 1-for-1 in the redzone in their previous two games headed into the Liberty Bowl. The Red Raiders scored the only time they reached the redzone against Baylor, and they failed to get into the redzone against Oklahoma State. · The Bulldogs were 1-of-2 in the redzone, which was the fewest amount of redzone conversions Keith Patterson’s defense allowed this season. Houston and Kansas were both 2-of-2. The one score allowed also tied the mark for fewest redzone conversions given up during his tenure as defensive coordinator for Texas Tech. Houston Baptist was 1-of-3 in the redzone in 2020, and Montana State and UTEP were both 1-of-1 back in 2019.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgbHVtYmVyIHdhcyBsYWlkPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dyZWNrRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXcmVja0VtPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmVnZ2llcGVhcnNvbjIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkByZWdnaWVwZWFyc29uMjE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9UaEZhTlBlcGVGIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhGYU5QZXBlRjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXhhcyBUZWNoIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAVGV4YXNUZWNoRkIp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkIvc3Rh dHVzLzE0NzY1Nzc1NzIxNzk5MTQ3NTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ RGVjZW1iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Post Liberty Bowl End of Season Stats