The Jimmy V. Classic Preview: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee

JIMMY V CLASSIC - GAME DETAILS

WHERE: Madison Square Garden WHEN: 6:00 p.m. WATCH IT ON: ESPN SERIES HISTORY: The Red Raiders have faced the Volunteers just once on the hardwood, with Texas Tech posting an, 88-71, victory in Knoxville on Dec. 3, 1953. CURRENT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK ODDS: Tennessee -4.5 (OVER/UNDER): 139

What should we know about Tennessee?

The Volunteers are, 6-1, this season and have six returning players on their roster from last year. Tennessee has wins over UT Martin, 90-62, East Tennessee State, 94-62, North Carolina, 89-72, Tennessee Tech, 80-69, Presbyterian, 86-44, and Colorado, 69-54. Their only loss this season came in a neutral site game against Villanova, 71-53, in the Cheez-It Hall of Fame Tip-Off. Tennessee was picked to finish fourth in the SEC Preseason Media Poll and are currently ranked 13th in the AP Top 25 Poll and 15th in the Coaches Poll. The Vols’ are, 7-8, all-time at Madison Square Garden and have a, 15-19, record against the current members of the Big 12 Conference. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes is in his seventh season at the helm and has a record of, 129-74, and is, 61-46, in SEC conference play. He’s led the Volunteers to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and made the Sweet Sixteen in 2019. Barnes was head coach at the University of Texas for 17 years and made the NCAA Tournament 16 times with the Longhorns. Barnes was, 33-4, against the Red Raiders during his career at Texas and is, 5-2, at Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Volunteers are averaging 80.1 points on 47.3 percent shooting and are shooting 36.2 percent from three-point range. They’re eighth in college basketball and lead the SEC with 18.9 assists per game. Tennessee is also 12th in assist-to-turnover ratio and leads the SEC with a 1.63 mark.

Three Volunteers to keep an eye on:

1) Kennedy Chandler (6-foot, Guard)

The five-star, true freshman point guard has made an immediate impact for the Volunteers this year. Chandler leads Tennessee in scoring and assists, putting up 16.1 points per game and dishing out 4.7 dimes per contest. His assists have led to 79 points for the Vols’ offense this year. Chandler’s is 20th in the nation with 2.43 steals per game and plays an aggressive brand of defense. He was one of 20 players and the only true freshman named to the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation’s top point guard. Chandler was also named to the Wooden Award and Lute Olson National Player of the Year preseason watch lists. He was a McDonald’s and Sports Illustrated All-American last season at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZW5uZWR5IENoYW5kbGVyIGRyb3BzIDI3IHRvIGxlYWQgTm8uIDEz IFRlbm5lc3NlZSB0byBhIHdpbvCflKUgIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vS0NoYW5kbGVyXzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEtD aGFuZGxlcl8xPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcEZPTVN5bTJz UCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BGT01TeW0yc1A8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg Qi9SIEhvb3BzIChAYnJob29wcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9icmhvb3BzL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY3MjczNTE1NTEwMzcwMzA3P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

2) Santiago Vescovi (6-foot-3, Guard)

The junior shooting guard from Uruguay made the switch from being the Vols’ primary ball-handler the last two seasons to playing more off the ball this year. Vescovi has thrived in his new role and is second on the team in scoring and assists, averaging 15.1 points and 3 dimes per game. He leads Tennessee with 21 three-pointers and made a career high 6 threes in the season opener against UT-Martin. Vescovi was named to the 2021 Hall of Fame Tip-Off All-Tournament Team and averaged 20 points, 7.5 boards, and 3.5 three-pointers in two games against Villanova and North Carolina. He led the Vols’ last season in minutes played, assists and three-pointers made and was second in the SEC with a 1.6 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZWhpbmQgdGhlIGJhY2sgcGFzcyBvZmYgYSBkcml2ZS48YnI+PGJy PlJvdGF0ZSBiYWNrIHRvIHRoZSBwZXJpbWV0ZXIuPGJyPjxicj5TaW5rIGEg My48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVm9scz9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1ZvbHM8L2E+IGZy ZXNobWFuIFNhbnRpYWdvIFZlc2NvdmkuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9MdnRMYTFhRjZMIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTHZ0TGExYUY2TDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb2VsIFNpbHZlcmJlcmcgKEBKb2VsU2lsdmVyYmVyZykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2VsU2lsdmVyYmVyZy9z dGF0dXMvMTIyMzcwMDEzNTY3MjI1NDQ2OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxLCAyMDIwPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

3) John Fulkerson (6-foot-9, Forward)

The super-senior power forward needs just four more appearances this season to break the UT record for career games played and needs only 74 points to reach the 1000-point career milestone. Fulkerson is averaging 8.5 points and 6 rebounds this season. He has good court vision for a big man and is third on the team with a 2.8 assists per game average. His 1.2 blocks per game is second on the team, and he provides solid rim protection for their starting unit. Fulkerson was named to the 2021 preseason All-SEC first team by the league’s coaches and received second team All-SEC honors for his efforts a season ago. He was one of 20 players to be named to the preseason watch list for the Karl Malone Award, given to the nation’s top power forward.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZW5uZWR5IENoYW5kbGVyIGZpbmRzIEZ1bGtlcnNvbiBmb3IgdGhl IGFsbGV5LW9vcDxicj4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0trUUdkV1RP cGwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9La1FHZFdUT3BsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEJhcnN0b29sIEJlbmNoIE1vYiAoQHN0b29sYmVuY2htb2IpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc3Rvb2xiZW5jaG1vYi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2 NzIxNzc3ODE3NjMxOTQ5OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJl ciA0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Analyzing the matchup: