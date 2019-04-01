The game of basketball has changed over the past 15-20 years as more international players are entering the NBA. According to the NBA website, there were over 108 international players from 42 countries and territories that were on a team roster at the start of the 2018-19 season. Many of these international players, however, have a negative stereotype that they are “soft” or “not physical enough” that shadows over them.

As for Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti – he's shedding that label. The 6-3 guard from Bologna, Italy is having a sensational season. He is averaging 11.6 points per game while shooting 92.2 percent from the free-throw line, which is second in the country. His range is undeniable as he shot 46.3 percent from three-point distance and is at a solid 50.2 percent from the field. Moretti has the ninth-highest offensive rating of any guard in the country at 131.3. He is 27th in defensive rating at 92.3, and third in true-shooting percentage at 70.1.

Since conference play began, he kept pace with that staggering field-goal percentage but hit on about 50 percent of his shots beyond the arc. His 90 percent mark from the charity stripe was also on display late against Gonzaga when he sealed the victory for the Red Raiders.

Moretti’s improvement as a player is remarkable. A reason for his big leap this seasons is the fact that he bought into the culture that head coach Chris Beard expects – toughness, defensive-mindedness and team ball.

“He played with a lot of confidence. He’s great defender now. Senior guard Brandone Francis said. "He’s tough. He plays tough. He’s one of our leaders even though he’s a sophomore. He’s playing amazing for us.”

As Moretti's game has improved, his confidence continues to keep pace with his growth. His swagger rubs off on the rest of the team, giving him a growing voice as a leader. Although just a sophomore, he has the poise of a senior. The big moment is never too much for him.

The biggest question the Red Raiders had midseason was who would be their second scorer behind future NBA lottery pick Jarrett Culver?

Moretti answered that question. Going forward, Texas Tech will count on him to produce at a high-level for them in Minneapolis. This year's Texas Tech team can win in a variety of ways, which they have proved all year long. Moretti is a major catalyst behind that and will be for the rest of the NCAA Tournament.