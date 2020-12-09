The Good, The Bad and The Ugly: Abilene Christian
The #17 ranked Red Raiders won a tough game against Abilene Christian on Wednesday night 51-44. If you like offense, this game made your eyes hurt. The two teams combined to make just 28 field goal...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news