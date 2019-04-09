Donovan Smith is the program's QB commitment, and biggest recruiter for the 2020 class

Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells and his staff have experienced a busy start to the spring. The Red Raiders started spring practices on March 3rd, the Lubbock scrimmage a few weeks ago, the Midland scrimmage this past weekend, hosted various unofficial visitors for spring practices over the past month and two separate junior day events with 30-plus prospects in attendance for each weekend. This weekend, for the third straight season, the Red Raiders will complete the off-season at The Star in Frisco for the program's final scrimmage of the spring.



The coaching staff has over 100 reported offers out to prospects in the 2020 recruiting class. This number will continue to increase, and with only two (2) current commitments, the 2020 class is expected to grow in size over the next few months. Over the past two recruiting cycles, the month of June has been good to the Red Raiders with six (6) new verbal commitments. Prospects are allowed to begin taking official visits now that April 1st has passed, so the next big recruiting weekend will undoubtedly include several top targets for official visits and that can be expected sometime here over the next two months.

THE OFFERS - OFFENSE

2020 Offers - By Position Position # of offers Quarterback 6 Running Back

11 Wide Receiver

23 Tight End

4 Offensive Line

14 Total 58

QUARTERBACK

There are technically 4-5 offers out to quarterback prospects in the 2020 class, but at least 2-3 of the listed offers were made by the previous coaching staff. So we aren't going to count every offer for Coach Wells and Coach Yost here, mostly because the new coaching staff came in and immediately targeted their guy - Donovan Smith. The two-star prospect is the son of new running backs coach DeAndre Smith and he is expected to complete his high school career in Lubbock next season.



RUNNING BACK

Same as the quarterbacks, some of the offers at running back were made by the previous staff, but these are the 2020 prospects involved with the new coaching staff. Price and Brooks have already been on campus for an unofficial visit.

Sneed, Jordan and Taylor have upcoming unofficial visits scheduled or are currently working on getting something scheduled. Anytime a new coaching staff takes over, there are usually multiple prospects taken at the skill positions like running back. We expect to see two (2) running backs taken in this 2020 recruiting class. Sneed seems like one of the top targets for the coaching staff, and Price could flex out to slot receiver as well.



WIDE RECEIVER

There are several other wide receiver offers, but these are some of the top prospects being pursued by the Texas Tech staff. The prospects not included are either committed elsewhere, or those prospects have released a "Top Schools" list that did not include the Red Raiders. Fouonji, Bright, Miller and Wilkerson have all been on campus for unofficial visits.

Jackson, Medford and Gray are all looking to schedule an unofficial or official visit to the South Plains for later this summer or next fall. The coaches are still offering new prospects and might have some out of state options to evaluate, but the local target is Fouonji at outside receiver and both Miller and Bright are longtime targets that the new coaching staff have prioritized.



TIGHT END

Coach Wells has made it clear that the offense will utilize the tight end position. The coaches have targeted several prospects and currently have four offers out to 2020 prospects. Each of these prospects has unofficially visited campus and hold a solid relationship with the coaching staff. In terms of priority or preference, it really depends on where they see Conyers fitting in, because he has blown up with a ton of new offers and some programs see him at tight end and some see him playing defensive end. For the Texas Tech coaches, it could boil down to simply taking the local talent while continuing to pursue another top prospect at the position. Both Horace and Frazier are longtime targets, and both could be takes even if the coaches land Conyers in the meantime.



OFFENSIVE LINE

The coaches have several other offers out to 2020 offensive line prospects, but these are some of the top targets. All of these lineman prospects have unofficially visited Lubbock this off-season and are working to schedule an official visit for either this summer or later in the fall. The coaches have hosted several other lineman prospects over the spring for junior day events and the offer list for the offensive line could grow over the next few months.



THE OFFERS - DEFENSE

2020 Offers - By Position Position # of offers Defensive End

9 Defensive Tackle

4 Linebacker 5 Cornerback 18 Safety 10 Total 46

DEFENSIVE END

All four (4) of these prospects have unofficially visited campus recently and hold an offer from the Red Raiders. This list could grow pretty soon, as several other defensive line targets have been on campus recently for the program's second junior day event.

Umanmielen might be a stretch, as he is expected to commit to Texas in the long run, but he just visited this past weekend and we need to speak with him about the experience. The same goes for Wooten, who recently visited and "loved" the visit.

More and Williams are both intriguing regional prospects with the size and frame needed on the defensive line. The main competition for both prospects will be conference rivals TCU and Baylor.



DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Goram-Welch and Johnson have both unofficially visited Lubbock this off-season for junior day events.

Nwankwo is a former Houston commit who reopened his recruitment after the coaching changeover. He received the offer from the Texas Tech coaching staff and is working on scheduling an unofficial visit for later in the off-season. This is another position where multiple 2020 targets have been on campus recently, so we could see additional offers at defensive tackle as the off-season carries on.



LINEBACKER

Flagg and Burns have both unofficially visited for junior day events this off-season.

Flagg is a longtime target and has visited campus multiple times. He recently mentioned the Tech coaching staff often FaceTimes with him and several coaches attend each call. Gums is an intriguing prospect the coaches offered earlier in the year. He is still in touch with the coaching staff and is working towards scheduling a visit later in the off-season. The three-star athlete is listed at 6-foot, 238-pounds, but has updated his measurements to 6-foot-2, 260-pounds on his Hudl profile.



DEFENSIVE BACKS

The corners and safeties are listed out separately on the summary above, but we decided to combine the prospects into one group of defensive backs below.

In today's game, most defensive backs often move from corner to safety to nickel back depending on the match-ups that week.

Listed as an athlete, Dubar plays both offense and defense for Anna. He committed to the Red Raiders in mid-March and plans to play defensive back at the next level. Dubar expects to start at safety and potentially help out at corner or nickel back as well.

