The 2021-22 season: Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened

The 2021-22 basketball season officially came to an end on Thursday night, as the Red Raiders dropped their Sweet Sixteen matchup, 78-73, to the Duke Blue Devils. While the outcome was disappointing, this Texas Tech team exceeded all expectations set out for them this year, and they gave us one hell of a ride in the process.

It feels like ages ago when the Red Raiders took the court against North Florida on opening night and when you look back at this season, there are so many great memories and moments that stand out. The way Mark Adams and his staff took a group of guys that had never played the game together and molded them into one of the best teams in the country, is nothing short of amazing.

One beautiful thing about this sport, and you see it in every sport, but it’s especially prevalent in the game of basketball. This game is littered with great players at every level. There are guys all over the lower levels of college basketball that would thrive if given the right opportunity or found themselves in the right situation and environment for them.

There are countless stories of guys who have gone on to reach great heights in this sport that struggled to find their footing early-on in their careers. Jimmy Butler, a five-time NBA All Star, spent a year at Tyler Junior College after not receiving a single division one offer.

Jae Crowder’s only college offer was from Division-2 West Georgia University, and that offer was to play quarterback for their football team. He opted to play basketball for a non-accredited tech school before landing with Mark Adams at Howard College. Crowder is now in year 13 of his NBA career.

This Texas Tech basketball team was made up of the same type of guys. Players who had repeatedly fallen through the cracks and gone largely unnoticed over much of their careers. What made this team different was their ability to come together, and they sacrificed individual accolades for the betterment of the whole.