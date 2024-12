Texas Tech wide receiver Jordan Brown announced his intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal, which opens Dec. 9, on Wednesday.

Brown is the second Texas Tech wide receiver to announce his intent to leave the program, after Brady Boyd did the same on Tuesday.

Brown has 36 career receptions, 414 receiving yards and a touchdown during his Tech career, which started as a walk-on transfer from Kansas, but was put on scholarship before the 2024 season.