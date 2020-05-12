Texas Tech wide receiver recruiting over the last 5 classes
Over the years Texas Tech has become synonymous with an explosive passing offense, led by multiple different receiving targets. In this decade alone players such as Jace Amaro, Bradley Marquez, Jak...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news