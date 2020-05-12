News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-12 07:15:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas Tech wide receiver recruiting over the last 5 classes

TJ Vasher makes a diving catch
TJ Vasher makes a diving catch (Steven Leija / Sideline Pros)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Over the years Texas Tech has become synonymous with an explosive passing offense, led by multiple different receiving targets. In this decade alone players such as Jace Amaro, Bradley Marquez, Jak...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}