Texas Tech welcomes South Carolina State to close non-conference schedule
GAME DETAILS
WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m.
WATCH IT ON: ESPN+
SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech leads 1-0
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
2021-22 RECORD: 15-16 (7-7 MEAC)
HEAD COACH: Erik Martin (1st Year)
2022-23 RECORD: 2-12
On Tuesday, the Red Raiders host struggling South Carolina State for their final non-conference game before opening Big 12 play against No. 20 TCU on Saturday.
South Carolina State, led by first-year man Erik Martin, the former Kansas State and long time West Virginia assistant, has struggled against a strong schedule to start the season. The Bulldogs only two wins have come against East Carolina and Samford.
The only other matchup between the programs was a blowout win for the Red Raiders in 2014 at home in December. Tech won that day by a score of 101-39.
South Carolina State is a deep team this season with a rotation of nine and eight of those players receiving more than 15 minutes per game.
The Bulldogs are a team that prides itself on steals with 106 steals in 14 games played this season, a ridiculous mark at this point in the year.
BULLDOGS TO WATCH:
Rakeim Gary:
Gary has scored with the most volume this season for the Bulldogs. The 5'10" guard has scored 154 points in 14 games, coming off the bench in eight of those games. Gary is averaging a steal per game, one of the best for a team that prides itself on steals.
Lesown Hallums:
Hallums is the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 12.3 per game this season. He also has a ton of steals in his eight games played this season.
MATCHUP PREDICTION:
The Red Raiders should be able to roll here and enter conference play with a 10-2 record.
Tech is the far superior team and will have a final tune-up before the conference competition starts on Saturday.
Score Prediction: Texas Tech 96, South Carolina State 54.