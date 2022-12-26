WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

On Tuesday, the Red Raiders host struggling South Carolina State for their final non-conference game before opening Big 12 play against No. 20 TCU on Saturday.

South Carolina State, led by first-year man Erik Martin, the former Kansas State and long time West Virginia assistant, has struggled against a strong schedule to start the season. The Bulldogs only two wins have come against East Carolina and Samford.

The only other matchup between the programs was a blowout win for the Red Raiders in 2014 at home in December. Tech won that day by a score of 101-39.

South Carolina State is a deep team this season with a rotation of nine and eight of those players receiving more than 15 minutes per game.

The Bulldogs are a team that prides itself on steals with 106 steals in 14 games played this season, a ridiculous mark at this point in the year.