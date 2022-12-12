GAME DETAILS

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. WATCH IT ON: ESPN+ SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech leads 1-0

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: EASTERN WASHINGTON

2021-22 RECORD: 18-16 (11-9 Big Sky) HEAD COACH: David Riley 2022-23 RECORD: 4-6

Eastern Washington has struggled on the road so far this season going 1-4. The Eagles are averaging 66.3 points per game, according to the Eastern Washington website. As a team, they're shooting a little below 43%. Rebounding, however, has been there for the Eagles with a plus-2.3 rebounding advantage this season.

EAGLES TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

Steele Venters

Venters has proven to be the Eagles' go-to guy when it comes to scoring the basketball. Right now, he leads the team in scoring with 13.6 points per game and a 42% shooting percentage. Behind the arc, Venters is shooting 31% on the year so far.

Casey Jones

Look out for Jones as he leads the team in rebounding with 6.9 per game, which is seventh in the Big Sky conference. He ranks fifth in scoring on the team, according to the website, with 7.2 points per game. According to Eastern Washington, Jones has started the last two contests for the Eagles where he has averaged 12.5 points and 11.5 rebounds.

MATCHUP PREDICTION