Texas Tech visiting recruits react to double overtime win vs Houston
Texas Tech took their first real challenge of the 2022 season head on and came out victorious with a 33-30 double overtime win vs Houston.
Several recruits and a handful of commits were in the stadium to witness the hard-fought win. RedRaiderSports caught up with a few for their thoughts on the evening.
Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc. What stood out to you from the visit?
"The atmosphere is unmatched. Like I said I love Tech this a great place to be wouldn’t have wanted to spend my Saturday no where else."
Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches?
"Coach Blanchard just showed me much love made sure I was straight everywhere I went he made sure I was good not only me but all the recruits. We talk, we stay in touch with each other."
Which position is Tech recruiting you at? What do you bring to the field?
"Tech recruiting me for ATH. I bring a lot to the table, I play fast and my speed. That’s what makes me stand out, not really a 40 type guy but I got a lot of field speed."
What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?
"I would definitely play at Tech, not my dream school but I love Tech like it’s my dream school."
Who are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now?
"Tennessee talked to me, Texas Tech, and that’s about it for right now."
Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for the season?
"Not right now, probably about two weeks I will be on another visit #WreckEm"
Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc. What stood out to you from the visit?
"The game was amazing and the atmosphere was also amazing. The thing that stood out to me the most was the fan base and the coaches coach the players hard."
Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches?
"Coach James (Blanchard), Coach Nance, Coach Cochran, and their overall message is to keep my grades and continue to get better in whatever sport you do. I stay in contact with them often."
Which position is Tech recruiting you at? What do you bring to the field?
"Tech is recruiting me as a athlete so I’ll be able to play anywhere on the field because I can play anything. I bring a lot of speed, hype, explosiveness to the field."
What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?
"My thought of Tech's football program is that they care for the players and they all have a passion for their sport. My interest level at Tech is very, very high because that has been my dream school since I was five."
Who are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now?
"Texas Tech, Texas, TCU, Sam Houston, Houston, Oklahoma State, North Texas, SMU and Lamar."
Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for the season?
"I have Sam Houston and Houston so far."
Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc. What stood out to you from the visit?
"The game was an amazing experience and I love the atmosphere that Texas Tech had for their team. The culture of Texas Tech is what really stood out to me."
Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches?
"Coach Fitch and Blanchard were the coaches I had felt most connected with and their message was to just be ready for what’s next and I stay in contact with them pretty frequently."
Which position is Tech recruiting you at? What do you bring to the field?
"DE, and I bring heart, effort, violence to the field."
What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?
"The Texas Tech’s football program has a big message to keep lifting up teammates after anything good or bad, I like that and how they're a family. My interest in Texas Tech is good right now."
Who are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now?
"Memphis, Tulsa, and SMU."
Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for the season?
"As of right now, I don’t have any other visits scheduled right now."
Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc. What stood out to you from the visit?
"I loved the atmosphere of the game, everyone on the sideline. Tech's facilities are amazing. It was a great game to go to!"
Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches?
"I talk to James Blanchard and Kirk Bryant. Their message was to keep playing like I have been and to keep dominating the field."
Which position is Tech recruiting you at? What do you bring to the field?
"They are recruiting me for outside linebacker, but I feel I could bring anything they would need me to."
What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?
"I love what they’re doing this year. I love the coaching style. I am very interested in Tech and would love to play there."
Who are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now?
"UTPB, Colorado Mesa, San Angelo State, WTAMU."
Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for the season?
"I do not have any scheduled visits at the moment but I plan too take some."
Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc. What stood out to you from the visit?
"Great game going into double overtime. The atmosphere was great, everybody was friendly and it felt like a family environment."
Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches?
"Coach Blanchard and Coach Nance are two great people. Treated me like family and showed a lot of interest. I also got a chance to meet coach McGuire, he is a great coach, friendly and humble guy."
Which position is Tech recruiting you at? What do you bring to the field?
"I am currently getting recruited to play corner and return specialist, I feel bring speed and momentum to the game every time I touch the field."
What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?
"I think Texas Tech has a great football program. Hard working athletes that love to play the game. The players love their coach and that’s something I will always take into consideration. I can see THE BRAND is real."
Who are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now?
"After the offers from Tech and Houston, I now have more Big 12 and Big 10 coaches/recruiters following me on Twitter."
Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for the season?
"Me and my teammates plan to attend the Houston game next week on the 17th against Kansas."
Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc. What stood out to you from the visit?
"The game was great, the atmosphere was awesome. Being there during a double overtime win is big."
Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches?
"I connected with coach Blanchard and coach Nance, I message with them a couple times a week."
Which position is Tech recruiting you at? What do you bring to the field?
"They recruited me at safety, but I feel I can play any position they are willing to put me, I believe I am a great receiver as well."
What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?
"Their program is great I think the coaching staff is great as well."
Who are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now?
"Colorado State, Nebraska a bit and Harvard too."
Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for the season?
"Gameday visit to Colorado State and possibly Harvard as well."
Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc. What stood out to you from the visit?
"The game was great! Two tough teams. The atmosphere was energetic all throughout the game, it felt great."
Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches?
"Coach CJ (Ah You), coach Blanchard, coach Fitch and coach Lockhart. (Their message was) to just keep doing good in school and on the the field. I talk to coach Blanchard and CJ the most recently but we all talk at least 3-4 times a week."
Which position is Tech recruiting you at? What do you bring to the field?
"They're recruiting me to be an 'Edge' so DE or OLB, wherever they need me. I bring leadership to others and a guy coaches can put in when they need a big play."
What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?
"Tech's program is great. The coaches want to bond with you. Every one of the players gets hype when their teammate makes a play. The fans bring energy no matter what. My interest level is very high."
Who are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now?
"Houston, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Oregon, they have all them bonding with me a lot recently."
Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for the season?
"If any more invites come, I’m not sure right now."
Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc. What stood out to you from the visit?
"The game was great, the double OT was crazy, and the atmosphere was wild. The thing that stood out to me was how everyone was interested into the game."
Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches?
"Coach Brian Nance came and had a talk with me, and he was encouraging me to keep working hard and performing at my top level. I stay in touch with them from time to time."
Which position is Tech recruiting you at? What do you bring to the field?
"Coach Nance was talking to me about playing slot or corner. I could bring a lot, I'm fast, I'm strong minded, and I feel comfortable playing anywhere."
What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?
"I like Tech, it's a good school, good program and I think I would be a good athlete there."
Who are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now?
"No schools are really looking at me right now but I'm patient enough to wait my turn."
Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for the season?
"I don't have any other visits coming up this season, hopefully that changes."