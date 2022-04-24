El Paso Parkland wide receiver Demarion "DJ" Crest is a prospect who has quickly risen up the Red Raiders' wishlist for the 2023 class.

Crest was one of several highly-touted recruits to make their way to Lubbock for Texas Tech's spring game this weekend.

RedRaiderSports caught up with the 6-foot-4, 185 pound pass catcher to discuss his visit and more.

What you need to know...

... Crest announced his offer from Texas Tech on April 9th, he has also earned an offer from New Mexico State.

... As a junior, Crest caught 46 passes for 848 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named to the All-District and All-City teams following the season.

... Crest is also a standout track athlete, placing first in several events in a recent 5A area meet. Crest runs a 22.3 200 meter, has a 22-foot, 7-inch long jump and a 43-foot, 8-inch triple jump.

On his offer from Texas Tech: "That day (when I picked up my offer) was so surreal. I was at a track meet when I actually got the call from coach Blanchard. I had got five gold medals that day, I was feeling myself and then I called coach up and he told me they're gonna be offering me a full ride scholarship to Texas Tech.

When it happened I had only been talking to them for about a day. They had contacted me in the morning, they got my measurements, talked to my head coach and things like that. We started talking and that's how it happened.

I've been keeping in contact with them ever since then."