Texas Tech "very high" on the list for priority OL Jerald Mays

One of Texas Tech's top signees in the 2024 class hailed from Pflugerville (TX) Weiss HS in safety Peyton Morgan, and the staff is looking to go right back to the well in 2026.

Offensive guard Jerald "JJ" Mays has been a Red Raider priority for over 16 months now, as the junior prospect picked up his offer from Texas Tech back in June 2023 after standing out at a Texas Tech summer camp.

Now closing in on 20 offers, Mays has actually received offers from every Power 4 Conference and has quickly made himself a national recruit.

Mays was back in Lubbock over the weekend for Texas Tech's game vs Colorado, and RedRaiderSports caught up with Mays following the visit for his reaction.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech was Mays' second overall offer, trailing only Nebraska

... Other programs to have offered to date include Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Miami, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oregon, SMU and USC among others

... Mays set a personal record in the Shot Put with a throw of 41' 0.25" back in February at the Copperas Cove Bulldawg Relays

... As a sophomore Mays was named 12-6A First Team All-District Offensive Line