Texas Tech upset No. 21 Oklahoma State on Saturday, earning a 45-35 victory behind a stellar performance by back-up quarterback Jett Duffey and a complete defensive effort that harassed the Cowboys for four quarters.

Duffey, filling in for an injured Alan Bowman, completed 26-of-44 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns; he also scored on a 16-yard run in the first quarter.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks logged a career-high 19 tackles in the win. The Houston Stratford product also sacked Pokes quarterback Spencer Sanders three times and forced a fumble.

Texas Tech raced out to a 20-0 lead in the first half and kept Oklahoma State at arm's length for the rest of the game. Cowboys star running back Chuba Hubbard ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns, but the Red Raiders largely kept him and standout receiver Tylan Wallace in check until the game was out of reach.

The win marks Texas Tech's first home victory over a ranked opponent since the team beat No. 24 TCU in 2013.