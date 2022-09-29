Kansas State is rolling after an electric, 41-34 win over Oklahoma in Norman last Saturday. The Wildcats cracked the AP Top-25 poll this week at No. 25, as the Red Raiders are now slated to face their 4th ranked opponent in a row. Despite the conference win, Kansas State looked pretty average in its first three games, losing to Tulane at home on September 17th. Both teams sport a 3-1 record and are undefeated in conference play at 1-0.

Who better to start off with than Adrian Martinez ? The star QB rushed for 148 yards AND FOUR TOUCHDOWNS and threw for an additional 243 yards and a score in the Wildcats' upset over Oklahoma last weekend. RB Deuce Vaughn has already rushed for 468 yards through 4 games and leads the Big 12 in rushing yards per game at 117. Vaughn is a smaller back who is elite at breaking tackles and finding the smallest of holes in the opposing team's defense and exploiting them. WR Malik Knowles leads the Wildcats in receiving yards on the year and had four receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown against Oklahoma. DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah has 2.5 sacks in 2022 and could cause problems for the Texas Tech offensive line that has struggled at times. Former walk-on LB Austin Moore is a great run-stopper and S Kobe Savage leads Kansas State in solo tackles and has 2 interceptions this season.

How will Texas Tech's defense stop the dynamic duo of Adrain Martinez and Deuce Vaughn?

Texas running back Bijan Robinson had his way last week against the Red Raiders' defense (minus the OT fumble) and Texas Tech will be in for another tough test on the ground against the pair. Both the Red Raiders and the Wildcats are riding high after two incredible wins last weekend and this game will come down to which team can avoid the post-big-win hangover.

A sold-out environment is never an easy place to play in, and Texas Tech will have to play one of its best games of the season again to pull out a victory. Donovan Smith looks to take advantage of an average Kansas State pass defense, but the Red Raiders as a whole will need to step up big time and avoid some of the same mistakes that cost them the game against NC State on the road. Smith has to take care of the ball and the Red Raiders' special teams unit needs to avoid any costly blunders.

We've seen that the Wildcats are susceptible to disappointing losses at home (Tulane) and despite the vegas odds, I'm picking Texas Tech to win here. Martinez's arm doesn't scare me all that much and I think the Red Raiders' front seven is able to contain both Martinez and Vaughn relatively well.

The Red Raiders pick up their third-ranked win and move to 2-0 in conference play.



