Q. RJ, talk about your game tonight and the seven receptions and 141 yards and what you were seeing on the field tonight.

RJ TURNER: Just preparation during the week. Ain't too much to say about it. Work hard during the week and show up on game day.

Q. RJ, with Dalton out, do you feel like you have more of a responsibility to step up and be a big target for Jett?

RJ TURNER: No, I wouldn't say that. Whoever's number is called, I mean, that's just kind of how it's going to happen. So, I mean, I won't say I'm, my role is bigger than Nic's or nothing like that. If they come to me, I got to be available.

Q. How did you get as open as you got on that last touchdown pass?

RJ TURNER: They tried to do like an invert cover 2 type deal where the corner goes high and the safety takes low. But I feel like the corner, he rolled away too early and left too much space.

Q. For either of you, what were the emotions of trying to get that sixth win?

ADRIAN FRYE: It hurt. Because every week we bust our butts on the fields and in the meeting rooms. And it's just, this loss is solidifying the fact that we can't make a bowl game is really heart breaking, really devastating.

Q. Talk about playing Texas in Austin the last two times and the motivation of trying to win a third time.

ADRIAN FRYE: Me, personally, as an underclassmen, the last game of the season I'm trying to send our seniors out as winners in some shape, form, or fashion. And this is the last home game, so I played my heart out. And next week is going to be our last actual game together as a unit, because this team will never be the same. So we're just going to play our hearts out because we want to send our seniors out winners at the end of the season.

Q. Adrian, you guys had a great first half defensively and then gave up some points in the second half. Was there any sort of any fatigue setting in in the second half?

ADRIAN FRYE: No, I wouldn't say fatigue played a part. I would say that a couple guys missed assignments, weren't locked in or weren't, didn't, they didn't execute -- well, we didn't execute as well as we should have, because I'm a part of the defense too, so we didn't execute on some of the play calls and it cost us.

Q. RJ, what do you take away from this season?

RJ TURNER: I'm thankful for it, for sure. I mean, I don't have too much to take from it other than the lessons and the friendships, the lessons I learned and the bonds I've built, because for me it was a step up and good, bad, or ugly I was thankful for it all. It was an opportunity to do something I've never done and I'm glad I had the chance to with the people I had to do it with.