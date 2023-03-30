North Texas head coach Grant McCasland will be the next Head Men's Basketball Coach at Texas Tech, RedRaiderSports can confirm.

McCasland will sign a 6 year, $18 million deal with Texas Tech, per CBS Sports, and his introductory press conference is expected to be on Monday, April 3rd.

McCasland, who was Texas Tech's Director of Basketball Operations from 1999-2001, returns to West Texas after coaching stops stops at Northeastern JC, Midland College, Midwestern State, Baylor, Arkansas State and most recently North Texas.

In total McCasland has been a division 1 head coach for seven (7) seasons, and he's gone 155-77 (.668 winning %) at Arkansas State and North Texas. He's won at least 20 games in six of those seasons - the only one in which he didn't was the COVID-shortened 2020-21 year.

McCasland's program has broken North Texas' school record for wins in two consecutive years. After winning 25 games in 2021-22, the Mean Green finished 31-7 this season which ended in an NIT championship.

McCasland's teams are known for their strong defenses and efficient offenses, both which have been trending upwards in recent years per kenpom.com (rankings out of 363 programs)