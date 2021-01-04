RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech signees playing in Final Fours around Texas

We are one step closer to state championship games being played around Texas, and several Texas Tech signees are still playing. This weekend five signees were in action, and four of them won their respective games with their teams to advance to the Final Four in their classifications. We take a look at the remaining players with big games ahead this weekend.

TE Jed Castles and DE Dooda Banks

The Rider Raiders advanced in the 5A district 2 playoffs with a 21-13 win over Lubbock Cooper. Tight end Jed Castles pitched in in a big way with four catches for a team-leading 71 yards. Defensive end/tackle Dooda Banks' stats were not immediately available. The Raiders will next take on Aledo, this Friday, January 8th. The game will be at 7 p.m. at UNT's Apogee Stadium in Denton.

OL Jacoby Jackson

The Mansfield Summit Jaguars have now won as many postseason games (4) as they did all regular season. RedRaiderSports was on hand for this wild game versus Red Oak, where Summit found themselves down 38-28 late in the 4th quarter and still pulled it off, scoring the game-winning touchdown with under a minute left to win it 41-38. Jackson helped his team put up 177 yards through the air and another 185 on the ground. The Jaguars will next take on Denton Ryan, this Friday, January 8th. The game will be at 7 p.m. at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

DE Charles Esters III

Another dramatic game that RedRaiderSports was on hand for was Cedar Hill vs Rockwall-Heath. Heath led the majority of the second half, before a late touchdown tied the game at 21 and took it to overtime. In overtime, Heath started with a field goal, before a walkoff touchdown pass from Tennessee commit Kaidon Salter won the game for the Longhorns, 27-24. In the win, Texas Tech signee Charles Esters III was credited with six tackles and two tackles for loss. Cedar Hill will next take on Denton Guyer on Saturday, January 9th. The game will be at 1 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium.