It's well documented how important verified track times are for the Texas Tech coaching and recruiting staff under head coach Joey McGuire, and some of the prowess in Texas Tech's 2024 and 2025 classes showed out at the state track meet over the weekend. A trio of Red Raider signees took home state titles in their respective events over the weekend with plenty of others with Texas Tech ties littering the leaderboards.

Texas Tech signee J'Koby Williams took home the 2A 110 meter hurdles for the third time in his high school career with a 14.19 in the competition. The 110m hurdles wasn't the only competition that Williams medaled in over the weekend, taking home a bronze medal in the 2A 4x200 with his Beckville teammates, running a 1:29.74 time. Williams' reign at the state track meet has made him one of the best athletes in the state, especially at the 2A level, and is coming off an excellent football career, where the track speed translates to the gridiron. He was the District 10-2A MVP in 2023 and put together a high school career with 6,401 career rushing yards and 143 career touchdowns.

Hill had an eventful Saturday at the track meet, taking home a state championship and a silver medal, alongside a heartbreaking disqualification and a 7th place finish in a team event. In the 2A shot put final, Hill took home a silver medal with a 53-.25 toss on his final throw of the morning, jumping him from fourth place to the runner up position. Hill would later run in the 2A 110m hurdle, the same one that Williams took home, but frustratingly jumped and was disqualified for a false start, being consoled by Williams and fellow Tech signee Malik Esquerra. Making up for the frustrating happenings in the 110m, Hill took home the state title in the 2A 300m hurdles with a 38.05 time, moving extremely fast for an inside linebacker.

Another burner for the Red Raiders in the secondary, Esquerra was able to take home the 5A 110m hurdles with an absolutely lightning fast 13.72 time on his run.

Esquerra's time was not just high school fast as his 13.72 would have placed him fourth at the 2023 Big 12 Outdoor Championships last year, only trailing three other Red Raiders who finished 1-2-3 in that competition.

Adams, the 2025 commitment for Texas Tech, also had a strong day at the state track meet. Competing in the 5A Triple Jump, Adams took home the silver medal with a personal best jump of 46-9.75, showing off his explosiveness that will be headed to Lubbock after his senior year of high school.

Another one to watch for Red Raider fans is Lago Vista (TX) HS athlete who will be taking an official visit to Lubbock on June 7-9 this summer. Griffin showed out during his 4A 110m hurdle competition over the weekend, winning the competition with a 13.75 time, just 0.03 ticks behind Esquerra's lightning fast time.