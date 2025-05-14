NiJaree Canady Named Top 10 USA Softball Player of Year Finalist

NiJaree Canady celebrates Most Valuable Player award after Texas Tech won the Big 12 Softball Tournament. (Photo by Shelby Hilliard)

Texas Tech junior NiJaree Canady has been named a Top 10 Finalist for the USA Softball Player of the Year award. Considered the most prestigious individual honor in Division I college softball, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award aims to recognize outstanding athletic achievement by Division I softball players throughout the entire season.

Canady is the reigning National Player of the Year and currently holds a nation leading 0.81 ERA to go along with 263 strikeouts in 181 innings pitched which sits fourth best in the country. She has also had her best offensive season in her three year collegiate career adding five doubles, eight home runs and 30 RBI with a .309 average at the plate.

The other nine finalists are: Jordy Bahl (P/UTL, Nebraska), Bri Ellis (1B, Arkansas), Kendra Falby (OF, Florida), Lyndsey Grein (P, Oregon), Cori McMillan (OF, Virginia Tech), Devyn Netz (INF/UTL, Arizona), Karlyn Pickens (P, Tennessee), Isa Torres (SS, Florida State), Jordan Woolery (3B, UCLA). The Top 10 Finalists will be narrowed down to three athletes on May 19, followed by the announcement of the 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year prior to the NCAA Women’s College World Series, which is scheduled to take May 29 – June 6 at the Softball Capital of the World®.

Texas Tech is set to host the first NCAA Regional in school history May 18-20 at Rocky Johnson Stadium. The first game is Friday at 4:30 pm as Texas Tech takes on Brown followed by Mississippi State vs. Washington that night. The school announced the entire regional sold out in under thirty minutes Wednesday morning. Stay tuned to the team accounts for further game-day activity related announcements. Full announcement from USA Softball here.