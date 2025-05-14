DeSoto DT K'Adrian Redmond a top target for Texas Tech

2027 DeSoto defensive lineman K'Adrian Redmond is one of the best players in his class, currently ranked by Rivals as the No. 109 overall player and No. 8 defensive tackle in 2027.

The 6-foot-4, 300 pound Redmond was previously at Lake Dallas HS but transferred to DeSoto this spring. The 2024 7-4A Div 1 Defensive Newcomer of the Year, Redmond was a standout at the recent Rivals Dallas Camp where he spoke with RedRaiderSports about his recruitment and interest in Texas Tech.

What you need to know...

... Redmond holds 20 offers to date, among them Baylor, Kansas State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and others.

... Texas Tech offered Redmond on January 16th, 2025. The Red Raiders were his seventh offer at the time.

... As a sophomore, Redmond recorded 32 tackles, 5 tackles-for-loss and 1 sack per his MaxPreps profile

... This spring at the UIL 4A District 09 Championships, Redmond set a personal record in the Shot Put with a throw of 42 feet, 11 inches

Rivals Camp: "I mean, I feel like I did great. I have a lot of things I got to work on but overall I showed what I can do."

Overall recruitment: "It's still new to me so I'm still trying to figure it out, but a lot of people just say to enjoy it so that's what I'm gonna do.”