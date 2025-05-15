How do other Big 12 football portal additions stack up against Tech?

Now that the NCAA football transfer portal is closed, teams are completing their rosters for the upcoming season. Obviously, Texas Tech's name has been brought up tons after such a successful offseason for Joey McGuire and his staff. Now looking to the upcoming season, where does Tech's historic portal class rank not only on the national stage, but against their Big 12 opponents. Today, we look at each Big 12 school's biggest portal addition, their biggest loss, and their national ranking going into 2025.

Texas Tech (21 total commits) Tech ranks 1st in the Big 12 portal rankings and 3rd in the nation according to Rivals. They were 6-3 in conference play and 8-5 overall. Biggest pickup: With so many highly sought after transfers that have committed, it's hard to pick someone who was the biggest grab for the Red Raiders. As good as all of our incoming offensive threats are, I think the biggest wins were the pieces being added to the defense. We all know how our defense has not lived up to expectations, but with additions like Romello Height and David Bailey on the edge, Lee Hunter and Skylar Gill-Howard on the D-line, and Cole Wisniewski and Brice Pollock in the secondary, Tech's offense will be able to start piecing together nicely with a new defense. Biggest loss: I think the biggest loss was Joseph Adedire. Adedire had been suffering from injuries during the spring, but McGuire spoke multiple times about how he was excited to get him back for the extra depth with the edge rushers. He entered the portal during the spring window and has committed to NC State.

Colorado (28 total commits) The Buffs are ranked 5th in the Big 12 portal rankings and 20th nationally per Rivals. Colorado was 7-2 in conference play and 9-4 overall in their first season in the Big 12. Biggest pickup: Kansas State S transfer Noah King, Alabama DL Jehiem Oatis, and Campbell wide receiver Sincere Brown, who had 1,028 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Biggest loss: CB Colton Hood committed to Tennessee, LB Nikhai Hill-Green, committed to Alabama, and OL Cash Cleveland committed to Texas Tech.

Houston (28 total commits) The Cougars are ranked 8th in the Big 12 portal rankings and 28th nationally according to Rivals. Houston was 3-6 last season for their second year in the conference and a 4-8 overall record. Biggest pickup: Texas A&M transfer quarterback Conner Weigman is a huge pickup for Houston after he played a majority of the starting snaps for the Aggies. Wisconsin TE Tanner Koziol was also a huge pickup and will play nicely with Weigman. Biggest loss: Safety A.J. Haulcy transferred to LSU and CB Jeremiah Wilson transferred to Florida State. Both were highly rated players coming out of high school.

West Virginia (52 total commits) The Mountaineers are ranked 2nd in the Big 12 portal rankings and 9th nationally according to Rivals. West Virginia finished 5-4 in the Big 12 and a 6-7 overall record. Biggest pickup: UTEP EDGE Jimmori Robinson comes to West Virginia after being ranked #3 nationally in PFF's Pass Rush productivity rating. Biggest loss: Running back CJ Donaldson, who had 734 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024, committed to Ohio State. Wide receiver Traylon Ray, who had 28 receptions for 426 yards and 4 touchdowns, committed to Ole Miss.

Oklahoma State (40 total commits) The Cowboys are ranked 3rd in the Big 12 portal rankings and 14th nationally for Rivals. Oklahoma State finished the season defeated in Big 12 play with a record of 0-9. Biggest pickup: UTEP EDGE Kyran Duhon comes to Oklahoma State after earning All-Freshman honors with 7 sacks in 6 starts. Biggest loss: LB Kendal Davis committed to Oklahoma and wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling has committed to Ole Miss after having 52 receptions for 882 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Utah (21 total commits) The Utes are ranked 13th in the Big 12 portal rankings and 80th nationally for Rivals. The first year in the Big 12 for the Utes was not the prettiest after finishing 2-7 in conference play and 5-7 overall. Biggest pickup: Picked up Washington State running back Wayshawn Parker, who had 137 carries for 735 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Utes also added UC Davis CB Blake Cotton, who recorded 24 tackles and two PBUs. Biggest loss: CB Cameron Calhoun transferred to Alabama. He received a 81.9 PFF grade after this past season.

Kansas (27 total commits) Jayhawks are ranked 7th in the Big 12 portal rankings and 22nd nationally for Rivals. Finished 4-5 in conference play and was 5-7 overall this past season. Biggest pickup: South Carolina LB Bengally Kamara comes to Kansas after playing four out of 5 of the Gamecock's games and tallied nine tackles and one TFL before entering the portal. Biggest loss: TE Keyan Burnett transferred to Arizona. Burnett was at Arizona, entered the portal, committed to Kansas in December 2024, entered the portal again in April 2025 and committed to the Wildcats a second time.

UCF (40 total commits) The Knights are ranked 4th in the Big 12 portal rankings and 17th nationally for Rivals. They finished 2-7 in conference play and 4-8 overall. Biggest pickup: Pitt EDGE Sincere Edwards is coming to UCF after he received a 71.7 PFF grade from last season as a true freshman. Biggest loss: DL Lee Hunter was a 2nd team All-Big 12 selection in 2024 and has committed to Texas Tech.

Baylor (18 total commits) The Bears are ranked 11th in the Big 12 portal rankings and 71st nationally for Rivals. Baylor finished 6-3 in conference play and was 8-5 overall. Biggest pickup: Auburn QB Walker White was a 4 star coming out of high school. He wasn't Auburn's starter and will most likely be the backup to Sawyer Robertson. Biggest loss: S Corey Gordon Jr. led the Bears in interceptions, has 64 career tackles, and has committed to Louisville.

Arizona (26 total commits) Wildcats are ranked 6th in the Big 12 portal rankings and 21st nationally for Rivals. They finished 2-7 in conference play and 4-8 overall. Biggest pickup: San Jose State CB Michael Dansby had 37 total tackles, 30 solo, and 2 interceptions this past season. Biggest loss: CB Tacario Davis transferred to Washington. He had 43 total tackles and 28 solo.

Cincinnati (16 total commits) The Bearcats are ranked 9th in the Big 12 portal rankings and 35th nationally for Rivals. They finished 3-6 in conference play and 5-7 overall in their second year in the conference. Biggest pickup: South Dakota OT Joe Cotton comes to Cincy after he was named Second Team All-Conference last season. Biggest loss: CB Jordan Robinson is leaving the Bearcats and heading to Virginia after having 18 total tackles and 11 solo in 2024.

TCU (12 total commits) The Frogs are ranked 14th in the Big 12 portal rankings and 94th nationally for Rivals. TCU was 6-3 in conference play and finished 9-4 overall. Biggest pickup: Idaho WR Jordan Dwyer comes to Fort Worth after having 78 receptions for 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns. Biggest loss: OL James Brockermeyer will be heading to Miami for next season.

Kansas State (16 total commits) K-State is ranked 12th in the Big 12 portal rankings and 79th nationally for Rivals. The Wildcats were 5-4 in conference play and finished 9-4 overall. Biggest pickup: Alabama EDGE Jayshawn Ross comes to Manhattan after being a 4 star coming out of high school, but missed the majority of the season for the Tide in 2024. Biggest loss: S Noah King is headed to Colorado and OT Carter Willis committed to Washington.

Arizona State (16 total commits) The Sun Devils are ranked 10th in the Big 12 portal rankings and 58th nationally for Rivals. In their first year in the Big 12, they were the regular season champs with a 7-2 conference record and were 11-3 overall. Arizona State also beat Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship game. Biggest pickup: Purdue CB Nyland Green is coming to Tempe after having 23 total tackles, 13 solo, and 2 sacks in 2024. Biggest loss: TE Markeston Douglas will be transferring to Florida State.

Iowa State (8 total commits) The Cyclones are ranked 15th in the Big 12 portal rankings and 95th nationally for Rivals. They finished 7-2 in conference play, were 11-3 overall, and played in the Big 12 Championship game. Biggest pickup: East Carolina WR Chase Sowell is headed to Iowa State after having 34 receptions for 678 yards and three touchdowns. Biggest loss: DL Tyler Onyedim is transferring to Texas A&M after he had 33 total tackles and 15 solo.

BYU (12 total commits) The Cougars are ranked 16th in the Big 12 portal rankings and aren't in the top 100 nationally for Rivals. They were 7-2 in conference play and finished 11-2 overall. Biggest pickup: Utah TE Carsen Ryan will be joining BYU after having 10 receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown last season. Biggest loss: WR Keelan Marion is headed to Miami after having 24 receptions for 346 yards and one touchdown in 2024.