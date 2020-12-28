RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech signees advance in Texas High School Football Playoffs

Five members of Texas Tech's 2021 recruiting class were in action this past weekend, and their teams combined to go undefeated. This is a common theme among the 2021 class, with multiple state champions and guys who led their teams to deep postseason runs. Here are the five still playing...

WR Jerand Bradley - DeSoto

Bradley, who transferred to DeSoto from John Paul II before the season, kept the good times going for his Eagles in a hard-fought 27-21 win over Spring. Bradley caught seven passes for 88 yards a touchdown, which was a big play in the game as it put DeSoto up two scores. DeSoto will next take on Duncanville in the fourth round of the playoffs. The game will be at 7:30 p.m. at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

TE Jed Castles and DE Dooda Banks - Wichita Falls Rider

Castles and Banks helped their Rider Raiders to a convincing 28-7 win over Randall. Castles did not get many targets, as it was a windy game and Rider kept the ball on the ground. Unofficially, he recorded eight pancakes while blocking. Banks had a solid game with two tackles and a sack. Rider will next take on Lubbock Cooper at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 31st. The game will be played at Abilene Christian.

OL Jacoby Jackson - Mansfield Summit

Jackson's Summit Jaguars continued their magical postseason run with a 34-31 with over Colleyville Heritage. Entering the playoffs with just a 4-4 record, Summit has now ripped off three in a row. Summit will next take on Red Oak at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 1st. The game will be played at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Jags win! On to the regional final! pic.twitter.com/WTFJFdueGV — Summit Football (@SummitFB) December 27, 2020

DE Charles Esters III - Cedar Hill

Esters III helped his Longhorns keep the good times rolling with a 38-21 win over Tomball Memorial. In the game Esters was credited with two tackles, two sacks and two quarterback pressures. Cedar Hill will next take on Rockwall-Heath at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 2nd. The game will be played at Globe Life Park in Arlington.