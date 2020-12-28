 RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech signees advance in Texas High School Football Playoffs
Texas Tech signees advance in Texas High School Football Playoffs

Jerand Bradley
Jerand Bradley (Ben Golan / RedRaiderSports.com)
Ben Golan
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Five members of Texas Tech's 2021 recruiting class were in action this past weekend, and their teams combined to go undefeated.

This is a common theme among the 2021 class, with multiple state champions and guys who led their teams to deep postseason runs.

Here are the five still playing...

WR Jerand Bradley - DeSoto

Bradley, who transferred to DeSoto from John Paul II before the season, kept the good times going for his Eagles in a hard-fought 27-21 win over Spring.

Bradley caught seven passes for 88 yards a touchdown, which was a big play in the game as it put DeSoto up two scores.

DeSoto will next take on Duncanville in the fourth round of the playoffs. The game will be at 7:30 p.m. at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

TE Jed Castles and DE Dooda Banks - Wichita Falls Rider

Castles and Banks helped their Rider Raiders to a convincing 28-7 win over Randall.

Castles did not get many targets, as it was a windy game and Rider kept the ball on the ground. Unofficially, he recorded eight pancakes while blocking.

Banks had a solid game with two tackles and a sack.

Rider will next take on Lubbock Cooper at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 31st. The game will be played at Abilene Christian.

OL Jacoby Jackson - Mansfield Summit

Jackson's Summit Jaguars continued their magical postseason run with a 34-31 with over Colleyville Heritage. Entering the playoffs with just a 4-4 record, Summit has now ripped off three in a row.

Summit will next take on Red Oak at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 1st. The game will be played at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

DE Charles Esters III - Cedar Hill

Esters III helped his Longhorns keep the good times rolling with a 38-21 win over Tomball Memorial.

In the game Esters was credited with two tackles, two sacks and two quarterback pressures.

Cedar Hill will next take on Rockwall-Heath at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 2nd. The game will be played at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

