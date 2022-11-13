GAME DETAILS

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX WHEN: Monday, November 14th at 7:00 PM WATCH IT ON: ESPN+ SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech leads 7-2 all-time ODDS: Texas Tech -14.5





WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: LOUISIANA TECH

2021 RECORD: 24-10 (12-6 C-USA) HEAD COACH: Talvin Hester

2022 RECORD: 1-0

The Bulldogs, led by former Texas Tech assistant coach Talvin Hester, enter the 2022-23 season after a highly successful campaign last year in which they finished third in the Conference USA and just missed out on an NCAA Tournament berth after losing to UAB in the C-USA Tournament Championship game. Louisiana Tech lost breakout star Kenneth Lofton Jr. to the NBA draft but returned a plethora of talent, including talented guards Keaston Willis and Cobe Williams.

Louisiana Tech's first game of the season resulted in a 78-61 win over Mississippi College. Four players scored in double figures and the Bulldogs forced over 20 turnovers in a game that was over early in the second half.



Three Bulldogs to keep an eye on:

1) Keaston Willis (6-3, G)

Keaston Willis is one of the best shooters in the country and a seasoned veteran, having scored over 1,000 points in his career. Last year, Willis was 3rd on the Bulldogs in points per game (12.1) and 1st in three-point shooting (39.1%). In Louisiana Tech's win over Mississippi College, Willis dropped 20 points and 4 threes, both team highs.



2) Cobe Williams (6-0, G)

Cobe Williams is an elite athlete and crafty playmaker and one of 10 C-USA players selected to the Preseason All-League team. Williams may be a tad undersized but sure doesn't show it on the court, as last year was 1st in steals, 1st in assists, 4th in scoring, and 3rd in rebounds on the Bulldogs. Williams scored 16 and had 4 steals in Louisiana Tech's season opener.





3) Isaiah Crawford (6-6, F)

Isaiah Crawford made his long-anticipated return to the court last Monday after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2021. The 6-6 senior forward is a good defender and has an outstanding wingspan, allowing him to defend any position on the floor with relative ease. Crawford can shoot and drive to the basket and scored 12 points on 6 shots in week one.





Photo Credit: Brandon Wade - AP Photo (Brandon Wade - AP Photo)

MATCHUP PREDICTION

Louisiana Tech has a good defense and some crafty guards but the Red Raiders should win this one easily. Texas Tech will continue to have success scoring in the paint and if this game is any similar to the previous two so far this year, there will be no chance of an upset in Lubbock. I like the spread at Texas Tech -14.5. Give me the Red Raiders by 15+.





Score Prediction Texas Tech - 73

Louisiana Tech - 58



