Texas Tech is headed to the Texas Bowl to face Ole Miss at NRG Stadium, the same place where the teams' met early in the 2018 season, after an announcement from the bowl earlier today.

The Red Raiders and Rebels will meet for the seventh time in program history and the fifth on a neutral field and fourth bowl meeting between the schools. Ole Miss has won the previous three bowl matchups, including the Cotton Bowl in 2008. Texas Tech's two wins over Ole Miss come in a home-and-home sweep in 2002 and 2003.

This season, the Rebels finished 8-4, but lost three straight to close the regular season, peaking at No. 7 in the AP Poll this season. After a loss to Alabama, cementing the end to any higher-hopes the program had, Ole Miss fell to Arkansas and to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

The Rebels held one of the most prolific offenses in the nation this season, finishing eighth in total offense. Led by Jaxson Dart who threw for 2,613 yards, 18 touchdowns and threw eight interceptions.