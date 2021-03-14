RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech set as No. 6 seed in tourney, face Utah State on Friday

Texas Tech set as No. 6 seed in tourney, face Utah State on Friday
Texas Tech learned its fate on Sunday as the Chris Beard-led Red Raiders land as the No. 6 seed in the South region of the NCAA Tournament.
The Red Raiders will play Utah State on Friday, which finished 20-8 on the season. The Aggies finished second in the Mountain West behind San Diego State.
