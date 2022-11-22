On Saturday, Texas Tech hosts the up-and-down Oklahoma Sooners for their senior night, a program that many of the seniors on this team haven’t beaten.

One of the heroes against Iowa State, Adrian Frye, spoke about what this game means to him and the mixed emotions as his lengthy Tech career comes to an end.

“It's going to be very emotional, now, I've been here since 2017, and I'm a super senior man. I've been through a lot in the stadium Blood, sweat, tears, all the above man, and I've given a lot to the university, I just can't wait to finally to finally put my stamp,” Frye said. “I've never beaten OU, so I just I just want this last time I play them to beat them.”

Kosi Eldridge echoed a similar tune, saying that he isn’t sure how his emotions will be postgame, but is bittersweet now.

“Going out this year against OU, a team that I haven't been since I've been here, it's going to be nice,” Eldridge said. “It's bittersweet right now, I don't know exactly how I feel about it, but after the game, hopefully I'm feeling good.”

Vidal Scott said that he wished he started his football career at Texas Tech and is a little sad that his football career is coming to an end.

“I wish I started here as a freshman, I tell my teammates that all the time, to get in the groove of things,” Scott said. “I'm thrilled that I've been a part of this program. It was a blessing to experience.”

Looking ahead to the game itself, the Red Raiders are facing a really talented team in the Sooners, and Nehemiah Martinez spoke about the challenges the Sooner defense will bring this weekend, echoing Kittley’s comments on an extremely multiple defense.

“They switch things up a lot. So, they're pretty unpredictable. They can do zone, man, whatever,” Martinez said. “So, you know, like I said, we’ve just got to focus on what we're doing and as long as we're executing and minimizing mistakes, then that's all that really matters for us.”

On the other side of the ball, Eldridge spoke about what he believes will have to go right for the defense to stop a very pro-ready offense.

“What I've seen is their running back, Eric Gray. He's really, really good. I don't think he gets enough credit for how well he runs the ball in that system,” Eldridge said. “Obviously, Marvin Mims, he's a big, big guy for them, but I think if we can contain those two, we'll be alright.”

Scott echoed his sentiment, saying that they need to contain Eric Gray and continue to play soundly against a talented offensive line.

“They like to move off the ball, they have a lot of skill guys at skill positions,” Scott said. “We need to use 11-hats at the ball and get their running back down.”