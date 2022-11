A sluggish first half set up the Red Raiders 14-10 win over Iowa State, securing bowl eligibility in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the dawn of the Kliff Kingsbury era.

In the freezing temperatures, the teams combined for twelve punts, while the Cyclones missed two field goals in the first half.

Tech got out to the lead on a one-yard rush from Donovan Smith in a two-quarterback set on a night where points were hard to come by.