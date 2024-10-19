Advertisement

in other news

Texas Tech's defensive search continues heading into Fort Worth vs. TCU

Texas Tech's defensive search continues heading into Fort Worth vs. TCU

Texas Tech's defense ranks near the bottom of the Big 12 and the nation in just about every traditional and analytical

 • Justin Apodaca
Visitor reactions to Texas Tech's loss to Baylor

Visitor reactions to Texas Tech's loss to Baylor

Recruits react to Texas Tech's 59-35 loss to Baylor

 • Ben Golan
Grading the Red Raiders: Tech goes out with a Homecoming whimper

Grading the Red Raiders: Tech goes out with a Homecoming whimper

We take a look at how Texas Tech graded out against Baylor

Premium content
 • Ben Golan
McGuire stunned at defensive effort, special teams blunders in loss to BU

McGuire stunned at defensive effort, special teams blunders in loss to BU

Hear from coach McGuire after Tech's loss to Baylor.

 • Justin Apodaca
Takeaways from Texas Tech’s 59-35 blunder against Baylor

Takeaways from Texas Tech’s 59-35 blunder against Baylor

Jarrett gives his initial assessment of the Red Raiders' embarrassing night.

 • Jarrett Ramirez

in other news

Texas Tech's defensive search continues heading into Fort Worth vs. TCU

Texas Tech's defensive search continues heading into Fort Worth vs. TCU

Texas Tech's defense ranks near the bottom of the Big 12 and the nation in just about every traditional and analytical

 • Justin Apodaca
Visitor reactions to Texas Tech's loss to Baylor

Visitor reactions to Texas Tech's loss to Baylor

Recruits react to Texas Tech's 59-35 loss to Baylor

 • Ben Golan
Grading the Red Raiders: Tech goes out with a Homecoming whimper

Grading the Red Raiders: Tech goes out with a Homecoming whimper

We take a look at how Texas Tech graded out against Baylor

Premium content
 • Ben Golan
Advertisement
Published Oct 19, 2024
Texas Tech’s wide search for a pass rush takes unexpected turn
circle avatar
Justin Apodaca  •  RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Twitter
@JustinApod

The Red Raiders have been ravished by injuries at the defensive end position, taking what was expected to be a deep room to very thin.

Despite Texas Tech getting some of their guys back for this afternoon’s game against the Baylor Bears, Tech has added a very unorthodox answer for some more depth, and hopefully production, off the edge.

Tech tight end Johncarlos Miller II, the transfer from Elon who has five receptions for 87 yards and three touchdowns coming into today's matchup, appeared as a defensive end on a 3rd & 15 play near the end of the first quarter.

Miller possesses some very strong athleticism, and a body type that would be conducive to the position, standing at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, but has not played a defensive snap in his collegiate career.

Miller joins Tech’s stable of defensive ends as a situational pass rusher.

Advertisement
Advertisement