Texas Tech’s wide search for a pass rush takes unexpected turn

The Red Raiders have been ravished by injuries at the defensive end position, taking what was expected to be a deep room to very thin.

Despite Texas Tech getting some of their guys back for this afternoon’s game against the Baylor Bears, Tech has added a very unorthodox answer for some more depth, and hopefully production, off the edge.

Tech tight end Johncarlos Miller II, the transfer from Elon who has five receptions for 87 yards and three touchdowns coming into today's matchup, appeared as a defensive end on a 3rd & 15 play near the end of the first quarter.

Miller possesses some very strong athleticism, and a body type that would be conducive to the position, standing at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, but has not played a defensive snap in his collegiate career.

Miller joins Tech’s stable of defensive ends as a situational pass rusher.