Safety Thomas Leggett’s road to Texas Tech may be worth his while in his upcoming junior year.

After redshirting his sophomore season and seeing some action on the field the following year, the former All-Pacific League honoree and JUCO product has plenty to prove in the upcoming 2019 football season.

With the Red Raiders bringing in coach Keith Patterson to man the defense with talks of many blitzes to come, Leggett said he likes the idea and likes putting pressure on the quarterback.

“What we’re working on is just having the quarterback make bad decisions,” Leggett said, “and we’re going to make up for it in the back end and, you know, cause a lot of turnovers back there. So, I appreciate (Patterson) being an aggressive defensive coordinator because it puts a little bit more pressure on us, but at the same time, the guys we have, I got complete faith in every single one of them.”

After soaking up the atmosphere and maturing during his 2017 redshirt sophomore season, Leggett said the campaign after was about finding his role on the team when he recorded eight total tackles in 12 games during the 2018-19 season.

“Just playing with a chip on my shoulder my whole life and just kind of having to prove myself,” Leggett said. “Wherever I go or whatever team I might’ve been on, my main goal is just improving the culture and making sure all guys are bought in because that’s just the best football to play.”

Leggett back tracked to his freshman year of high school as the time he locked in at the safety position. Before then, Leggett said he also played a little bit of quarterback and receiver.

“We did like a veer-option,” Leggett explained, “and then I always played safety. I was always kind of that deep third guy, you know, and just don’t let anyone get behind you in little league and just going to pick the ball off. I really locked in to safety and DB in high school.”

With the culture change in bringing in head coach Matt Wells and his staff to Lubbock, Leggett said the best football to play is when all players are bought in.

“That’s the best team to be a part of,” Leggett said, “that family. That’s kind of what Coach Wells is doing here and the players and leaders right now, just buying in. My journey is just helping this team. That’s the point I’m at right now here at Texas Tech and just playing with a chip on my shoulder.”